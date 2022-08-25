Hello students and welcome to the Texas Tech community,
My name is Arianna Flores and I am the Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Toreador. We are so excited to welcome students back on campus. With COVID-19 slowing down, many are able to return to their normal routines but we at The DT are implementing some new changes to our routine.
Firstly, we as an editorial board have loved providing weekly printed content for you for several years but because our audience primarily reads online, we decided to stick with our audience. By no means was this an easy decision, however, we want to ensure we are providing the best content for the Tech campus. With the times changing, we as a staff wanted to adapt.
Here is our print schedule for the year:
Sept. 22
Oct. 27
Nov. 10
Dec. 8
Feb. 2
March 2
April 20
May 4
This means we will cut back from weekly printed issues to now a printed issue once a month. We will still continue to publish content daily online. This is a shift from previous years and we hope to provide all the news students need to know.
Have a great year & Wreck ‘Em,
Arianna Flores
