In a new Netflix series called “Quarterback,” which follows the lives of NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota this past season, sports fans are given a glimpse into the life of a professional athlete and all the varying challenges they encounter both on and off the field.
As previously mentioned, the series features three different players, who all have vastly different experiences that unfold throughout the series both on and off the field which constantly keeps viewers engaged and unsuspecting of what is to come.
Mahomes had the most successful season of the three players on the field, winning a second Super Bowl victory in his young career. However, the journey was one of much tribulation as Mahomes had arguably the toughest road to success of any season in his career so far.
On the field, Mahomes had to adapt to a reconfigured roster and deal with a lingering ankle injury that hindered him in the playoffs. The satisfaction of winning with a rebuilt team was something that Mahomes emphasized after winning the Super Bowl, claiming that was the most satisfying part of the victory, even more than the trophy itself.
Seeing Mahomes go into great detail as to why the championship run was so profoundly fulfilling for him is a great example of how the show manages to bring the stories of the players to life in such a profound and vivid manner.
Off the field however, Mahomes’ life was just as eventful, as viewers were taken behind the scenes into the birth of his newborn son and the process of moving into a new home in the midst of the season. As an avid sports watcher, it was deeply intriguing to peek into the life of the people we idolize from afar.
For Cousins, his appearance in the series revolves much more around his personal life and the challenges of juggling his family and football.
In the show, it is revealed that Cousins works extensively with a team psychologist to better compartmentalize the stress that comes with being an NFL athlete, saying it's a way for him to vent his feelings.
Throughout his career, Cousins has been heavily scrutinized and labeled as a player who is not capable of winning the most important games. In the series, Cousins admits to trying to change that narrative, which he says is a source of frustration for him.
His wife Julie, who features prominently in the show, also elaborates on her life as a wife to an NFL athlete, saying that there are days that she doesn't talk to her husband at all because of his football obligations. She also talks about how it is important for her to be supportive of her husband when he is criticized for his performances.
Ordinarily, sports fans wouldn’t have the insight into the psychological aspect of what an athlete endures and what goes into the process of managing their life week in and week out, which is further testament to the brilliance of the show.
For Mariota, his experience in the show is one that is emotionally charged and resonates on a much more personal level, which is amplified by the inside access of the series.
Entering the NFL, Mariota was a highly touted prospect, winning the Heisman Trophy given to the best player in college football. Upon arrival to the NFL however, he has struggled and has since found himself on several teams.
The humbling nature of Mariota’s professional career to this point is further compounded by the ensuing events of his story in the series.
Unlike his fellow counterparts in the series, Mariota does not have a great sense of job security and is constantly aware of looming potential replacements due to the team’s struggles and his inconsistent play.
This paranoia was presumably heightened after Mariota lost his job as the starting quarterback of the Falcons the day after the birth of his daughter.
While the events have no correlation, the cruel timing serves as a reminder to be aware of what athletes endure in all walks of life as observers from the surface level aren’t keen to what happens behind the scenes.
“Quarterback” is an entertaining and deeply informal series about the lives of professional athletes. The series is now streaming on Netflix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.