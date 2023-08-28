With the success of Sony’s “Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse” back in 2018, we have seen a new wave of animation projects such as the Spider-man sequel “Across the Spider-verse” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” These movies feature new animation techniques as well as improved dialogue and storylines. One such movie riding this wave is “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” Directed by Seth Rogen, the movie is a soft reboot for the brand with a reimagined look on many of the iconic characters of the franchise.
The movie follows the turtles as they are forbidden to interact with humans by their father Splinter, voiced by Jackie Chan. Despite this rule, the four sneak out one night and witness a girl, April O'Neil, as her bike is stolen and decide to get it back from the gang which stole it. After discovering who they are, April is shocked yet thankful for their act of kindness.
Inspired by this act, the turtles decide to become heroes so that way more people can accept them for who they are. Their plan is halted when they find out that there are other mutants like them in New York who want to get revenge on the humans for what they have done to them. This forces the boys to make the decision as to whether they help these other mutants who are like them or to help the humans who they have been raised to never trust.
One of the many things the movie does is bring light to several minor characters with high-profile voice actors such as Ice Cube voicing the main antagonist of the movie, SuperFly. The character SuperFly is accompanied by his many siblings voiced by Paul Rudd, John Cena and Natasia Demetriou to name just a few. Along with the voice acting, the art style is another charm the movie has to offer. It looks as if someone drew turtles running around the bright streets of Manhattan and we are watching the paper come to life.
A large contribution to the movie would be how it adds more to who the Turtles are as characters. Many adaptations portray them as a cracked-out team of crime fighters, while this movie opts to show them more as teenage turtles than ninja turtles. The four brothers are kids at the end of the day and in many of the scenes they are talking about things such as artists like Drake and shows like “Attack on Titan” as many their age might do. This whole movie serves as an origin to how they became the crime fighters many of us know and love.
Overall, Seth Rogen’s take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story is one that properly respects its past iterations on the characters as well as being able to tell an original story for new and old fans alike. All these things combine to make a fun movie to watch with your friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.