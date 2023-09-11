Over the last 35 years, Adam Sandler has proven to be an exceptionally great comedian, actor, screenwriter and producer. With the success of movies such as "Grown Ups,” "The Waterboy” and "Big Daddy,” Sandler has become a household name in America.
Sandler's latest movie on Netflix, "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” diverges from his typical style. Produced by Sandler himself and directed by Sammi Cohen, this movie is a classic, feel-good, coming-of-age comedy, focusing more on the adolescent drama rather than the humorous portion.
The movie follows Stacy Friedman, a young girl dreaming of having the perfect bat mitzvah. Stacy and her best friend, Lydia, have been planning their bat mitzvahs together since kindergarten. However, their friendship is tested by the various trials of early adolescence: cute boys, popular girls and puberty.
Everything unravels when Stacy catches Lydia kissing her crush, Andy. Because of this, Stacy feels betrayed and uninvites Lydia from her bat mitzvah. From this point on, Stacy decides to take her first steps into adulthood and rediscover who she is.
One of the great things about this film is that the entire cast is made up of the Sandler family. Sunny Sandler stars as Stacy, while her father, Adam, plays the embarrassing yet loving and helpful father. Also included in the movie is Adam Sandler's wife, Jackie Sandler, who plays Lydia's mom, and Sunny’s real-life older sister, Sadie Sandler, who plays Stacy's supportive and long-suffering older sister. Additionally featured in the film is Broadway legend Idina Menzel, who plays Stacy's mom.
Another great touch to the film were the mentions of modern-day pop stars and the use of some of their music in the soundtrack. With these references and songs from big celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and more, the film felt more nostalgic and relatable.
Another significant quality of this movie was its representation of Jewish youth. Representation is always important and the attempt to educate non-Jewish individuals about some of the traditions was a pleasant feature. It was very interesting to learn how another culture celebrates the initiation into adulthood.
Overall, the film is very entertaining, and despite not being a typical, comedic Adam Sandler movie, it provides nostalgia and comforting yet cringe-worthy moments with hints of Sandler's humor throughout. Additionally, the movie teaches children how to handle the trials of adolescence and serves as a gift to those who are on the brink of maturity. This movie should be a mandatory watch for anyone who had to face the hardships of middle school.
