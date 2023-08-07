“Natural Beauty,” a surrealist novel, critiques the beauty industry and the ever-evolving standard of beauty for women, especially non-white women.
Our unnamed Chinese-American narrator, daughter of Chinese immigrants, is whisked away to live, work and suffer at a racist conservatory of music. After her parents are involved in a life-altering car accident, the narrator drops out of the conservatory to support them. She obtains a high-paying job at Holistik, a luxury clean beauty retailer, in order to pay for the hospice care. Holistik provides her with several beauty products to improve herself in various ways.
Ling Ling Huang, the author of “Natural Beauty,” discovered the clean beauty industry from the inside. Clean beauty is an industry aimed to make products that are only naturally derived. Huang became obsessed with fixing things about herself, causing her to lose pieces of her identity. “Natural Beauty”is derived from her experience there, as well as her experiences during her study at a classical conservatory of music and as the child of immigrants.
As the narrator becomes more involved in Holistik, she becomes obsessed with the commodification of perfection Holistik offers. The narrator is offered increasingly invasive procedures by Holistik, and begins to resemble her coworkers, who align with Western beauty standards.
Despite its outward critique on self-enhancement, the novel is never openly judgmental toward those who choose to alter their appearances. This is achieved by Huang’s excellent and correct assignment of blame on the industry instead of those who consume its product. Huang accuses the beauty industry of feeding into the fears of consumers and exploiting them.
In today’s world, young women hold themselves to beauty standards set by the Western media. There is no shortage of procedures or products to enhance yourself, including nightingale facials, diamond dust blow-outs and of course an endless selection of plastic surgery. There seems to be a new problem with natural bodies weekly, and these procedures and products aim to “fix” them. The most expensive of these is clean beauty.
However, “Natural Beauty” explores more than just this theme. Huang also discusses the immigrant experience in relation to her own experience. The narrator’s experience as a diversity token at her conservatory can be pointed to as the direct root of her insecurity of her ethnic appearance and name.
The narrator is then encouraged to change her Chinese name to Anna in order to make it easier to pronounce among customers. Holistik no longer can be seen as simply an innovative beauty company, but as an intrusive and unethical one. The story quickly turns from dark and comedic to sinister, as Holistik’s treatments become more horrifying.
“Natural Beauty”is odd. It’s disturbing. It’s unlike anything you’ve ever read before, and I say that with sincerity. I never want to see this book again, but I want everyone I know to read it.
