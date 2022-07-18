One of the most highly anticipated films of this year, Minions: The Rise of Gru delivered an adventure-packed movie for all ages to enjoy.
Minions 2 revisits the past of Gru and his minions in this spin-off prequel to the 2015 Minions film.
This film follows young Gru and his devoted minions on his mission to becoming a supervillain. Facing off against the Vicious 6, an evil team of supervillains, Gru and friends prepare themselves to go on the run and escape the hands of evil.
Along with a star-studded cast consisting of award-winning actors, Minions 2 also delivers a vibrant funk and soulful sound in its soundtrack.
The social media phenomenon surrounding the film’s release gave the film more buzz as posts on platforms such as TikTok saw moviegoers attend the film in excitement and anticipation for the story of these beloved characters.
Rather than being just a children’s film, Minions 2 delivered a nostalgic and fun story for lovers of the Despicable Me and Minions franchise. Having grown up with these films, Minions 2 was a great blast from the past.
