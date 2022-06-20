This weekend I saw Jurassic World: Dominion the third and final movie of the famous trilogy. This movie had the old cast along with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.
In the movie, you see a great blend of the classic and modern movies. Though one complaint I have is the amount of jump scares in the movie. If you were at the theater with me this weekend and happened to hear me scream with fear every five minutes... I apologize.
The parents and child dynamic was very fun to watch and created a good suspense.
If you do not like the sight up bugs I highly do not recommend you see this movie, the huge bug creatures seem very realistic and the story line was interesting.
Overall I give the movie a 3.8 out of 5 stars. It was action packed and a lot thrills to keep you on your toes the entire movie.
