The wait is over for Game of Thrones fans with the arrival of the long anticipated prequel, House of the Dragon.
Viewers revisit the Iron Throne in the newly released HBO series. Set 200 years before the events of the first series, House of the Dragon delivers tales of fantasy and drama that continue the lore of the stories before. Focusing on the Targaryen family, the show takes on the inner workings of their reign.
House of the Dragon does not shy from the brutality and gore that popularized the franchise. No stranger to controversy, the first episodes of House of the Dragon display an even more graphic show with scenes of blood and guts.
As a huge fan of the first series, House of the Dragon explores important characters mentioned in the first show and gives watchers insight to the downfall of House of Targaryen.
House of the Dragon showcases a promising show that will satisfy fans all over and introduces new viewers to the world of Game of Thrones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.