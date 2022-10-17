“Halloween Ends” is a slight improvement over its predecessor “Halloween Kills”, but does not offer anything new or exciting.
Director David Gordon Green had a solid first outing with his first Halloween film in 2018, which de-canonized all the previous Halloween films except for the very first film in 1978. While the majority of the film aspects Green did went well in the 2018 film, he misses the mark in this final film of the Michael Myers saga.
The main issue of the film is the pacing. “Halloween Ends” takes so much time to get going. Two thirds of the film felt like exposition and when things finally started to pick up the pace, it still felt very sloppy.
Another down-point of the film was the performance from actress Jamie Lee Curtis. The “scream queen” has been progressively getting worse and worse in these new Halloween films, but her performance here was definitely the worst of them. All she does in this film is say the same recycled dialogue from the previous two films.
The performances from Andi Matichak and Rohan Campbell were not as flat as Curtis’ performance. They each have a moment or two where they shine, but overall, they do not add anything special to their performances.
The most disappointing aspect of the film was the story. The film has a very predictable narrative and doesn’t attempt to do anything unique at all. As someone who is a big fan of the Halloween franchise, it is a shame to see the franchise go out on a low note.
David Gordon Green is a director I have great admiration for. His comedic films and television shows never seem to miss and some of his work on the dramatic side of things are very well done. However, he was not a good choice to serve as director for these new Halloween films.
If you are a fan of the franchise and want to see how it concludes, chances are you will probably be disappointed. However, if you are a casual moviegoer trying to find a movie to go see on a Saturday night, avoid “Halloween Ends”.
Rating: 1.5/5 stars
Halloween Ends is out in theaters now.
