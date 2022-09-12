The newest installment of the hit Netflix show, Cobra Kai, delivered an action packed fifth season filled with betrayal, crime and karate.
This season followed the ongoing rivalry between archenemies Daniel LaRusso and Terry Silver. The foes prepare for the battle between their respective dojos, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai.
The crime element of the show, involving suspicious conspiracy and dangerous secrets, gives Cobra Kai a mysterious and thrilling aspect to the series. Discovering the undercover dealings of the characters keeps the audience on its toes.
Cobra Kai is nothing short of karate and season five packs loads of kicks and punches over the course of its ten episode run. Making references to the original series’ karate moves, Cobra Kai satisfies martial arts lovers everywhere.
The season finale ends with a cliffhanger, leaving viewers wanting more of the story. Fans and viewers alike will enjoy the continuation of this beloved karate series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.