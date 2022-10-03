The film Blonde takes viewers on a fictionalized and demeaning interpretation of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe’s life.
As the first NC-17 rated film to be released by Netflix, director Andrew Dominik utilizes the suffering of Monroe for falsified scenes of sexual assault and anti-choice propaganda. Much like her real life, Monroe’s story is subjected to the objectification and degradation she fought against in her actual lifetime in this film.
While Ana De Armas delivers a provocative and powerful performance, the film’s writing overshadows her talent and instead prioritizes showing De Armas in compromising sexual situations.
Blonde completely erases Monroe’s intelligence and femininity and replaces them with a dumbed down portrayal of the actress and uses her beauty to propagate scenes of non-consensual sex and disturbing visuals of the female body.
As a figure of female empowerment and sexual liberation, Marilyn Monroe’s legacy is tarnished by Blonde. Instead of using this opportunity is tell her truth, Blonde makes use of its platform to deliver shock value and lies to tell Monroe’s story.
