On April 1, the House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, which would decriminalize marijuana in the United States. This is definitely a milestone as it is one step closer to potentially normalizing the use of marijuana in our country.
Unfortunately, until it passes the Senate, marijuana will continue to be a federally controlled substance. The Senate should definitely vote to pass this bill as it will bring many opportunities for citizens of the U.S.
Although the bill would only decriminalize marijuana and not legalize it, it is important to consider how beneficial it would be to legalize marijuana.
For one, any argument that includes the potential misuse of marijuana should also apply the same principles to alcohol and tobacco. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, “An estimated 95,000 people (approximately 68,000 men and 27,000 women) die from alcohol-related causes annually,15 making alcohol the third-leading preventable cause of death in the United States. The first is tobacco.”
Currently, according to the Transformations Treatment Center, “Despite the low overall chances of dying from a weed overdose, some fatalities do occur.” Many of these deaths include children who “have stopped breathing and gone into comas after consuming cannabis intended for adult use.”
These deaths are tragic, but many of them are a result of a lack of child-proof storage and responsibility.
Being concerned with the negative effects of marijuana is valid, but only if one acknowledges that tobacco and alcohol, both of which are legal for individuals 21 and over, are much more dangerous than weed.
Drugs such as cocaine and heroin, both of which are incredibly dangerous, should remain on the controlled substance list as they do not offer any psychological or physical benefits. Marijuana, on the other hand, has many benefits.
According to medicalnewstoday.com, marijuana can help with “chronic pain, alcoholism, drug addiction, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, cancer, multiple sclerosis and epilepsy.”
Demonizing marijuana does nothing but prevent individuals with mental or chronic illnesses from getting resources that would seriously benefit them. If doctors are able to prescribe Xanax or oxycodone, then they should be able to prescribe marijuana as well.
Additionally, the decriminalization of marijuana will help with overcrowding in prisons. According to interrogatingjustice.org, “Some states spend billions of dollars per year on prisons. This puts a strain on taxpayers and limits funding for other rehabilitation programs. Most states spend far more per person incarcerated than they do on K-12 students. They also spend exponentially more on prisons than they do on higher education for state residents.”
Releasing individuals who are charged with possession can help decrease the amount of money spent on prisons and jails. States can spend more of their money, time and resources on criminals who commit crimes such with murder, assault, child abuse or DWI/DUIs.
The legalization of marijuana can also help with “Increased tax revenues, job growth and investment opportunities,” according to investopedia.com.
Additionally, legalizing marijuana will make it safer for marijuana users as states can regulate the drug and make sure that it passes health/quality inspections.
There is no reason why individuals who were using marijuana to help with pain or anxiety, for example, should be criminally charged.
Decriminalizing and even legalizing marijuana should also be accompanied by state and federal programs that offer support and resources to prevent marijuana addiction or dependence and to help those who are already struggling with it.
Individuals will continue to use marijuana, regardless if it is illegal. Legalizing marijuana will result in its regulation, which will result in healthier and safer consumption.
