In light of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month it is important to spread awareness on who needs to get checked and when and where to get checked. Breast cancer awareness month is genderless.
Over an 80-year lifetime a woman’s chance of developing cancer is 1 in 8 and a man is 1 in 833, according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. While breast cancer is primarily developed in biological female anatomy it is not uncommon in male anatomy.
It is routine for women aged 45 to 54 to get mammograms every year and after that every two years but breast cancer doesn’t only occur in this age range of people.
While breast cancer in people under 40 is uncommon, more than 250,000 people living in the United States are diagnosed in this age range yearly. In younger patients’, cancer has a higher mortality rate because the disease tends to be caught at later stages, causing the cancer to be more aggressive.
According to the Young Survival Coalition:
- Approximately 70,000 people ages 15 to 39 are diagnosed with cancer in the US yearly, breast cancer being the most common cancer found in women in this age group.
- Every year more than 1000 women under the age 40 die from breast cancer.
These statistics can be overwhelming, but to lower mortality rates it is crucial for people that show symptoms to get checked on as soon as possible.
Symptoms that should be examined are; if constant breast pain occurs, a nipple becomes inverted, a rash or discoloration around the nipple occurs, an obvious change of size or shape, dimpling of breast tissue or change of skin texture, a lump or thickening of breast or underarm tissue, swelling of all or portions of breast or unusual discharge from nipple.
If any symptom(s) seem to occur, it is beneficial to get the symptom(s) checked out as soon as possible. The earlier cancer is caught, the lower the mortality rate will be because the cancer will be simpler to treat. The later cancer is caught, the higher the mortality rate will be because the cancer becomes more difficult to treat.
The routine procedure to have done to check breast health is a mammogram.
A mammogram is a low power x-ray where the patient stands in front of a special machine and a technologist will place the breast on a plastic plate and another plate firmly presses the breast from above. These plates will flatten the breast, holding it still while the x-ray is taken to look for any abnormalities in the breast tissue.
Some ricks factors that increase the chance of developing breast cancer include the use of alcohol, lack of physical activity, obesity, hormone therapy and a family history of breast cancer. Having a family history of cancer does raise the risk of developing it but is not certain. A person with a single direct family member with breast cancer is at double the risk of developing breast cancer. A person with two direct family members with breast cancer is at five times the risk of developing breast cancer than someone with no family history.
If you or anyone you know needs to schedule a screening, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has a Breast Center of Excellence that serves West Texas and surrounding areas. UMC Health System and University Medical Center also both have an awarded Mammogram Imaging Center.
