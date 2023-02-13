The Magic Mike trilogy came to a climatic closing in the final installment, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”
Debuting 11 years after the first film, actor Channing Tatum transcends time with his last run as the beloved stripper, Mike Lane. Going with my girl friends, we noticed the humor in how our moms came to the first film and their daughters pass on the Magic Mike legacy by watching the last one. This is the definition of womanhood.
Other than the pleasing visuals of the film, coming mostly from the actors rather than the London city scenery, “Magic Mike’s Last” provided a solid story.
Mike gets an offer from the beautiful Max, played by actress Salma Hayek, to live with her in London while producing a play. Max, aware of Mike’s own magic, uses him to put on a stripper show. The final play is an entertaining part of the film that brings a lot of prior elements from the other two movies.
However, the best part of the movie had to be Mike and Max’s chemistry. Although the whole film seemed like an extremely long sensual session between the characters, their interactions entranced the audience. Seeing beautiful people on screen be beautiful together usually does that.
Funny enough, during my viewing of the film, a fire broke out in the theatre and the audience was forced to evacuate. After the problem was solved, we went back in and got to finish this film. This tells how hot and steamy the movie truly was.
Magic Mike’s Last Dance is definitely a movie for the women, moreover, the whole series delivers many feminist tones and encapsulate the meaning of the female gaze. The male characters’ purpose is to please women and they go about this in a very satisfying way.
Magic Mike’s Last Dance is a must-watch. Whether it’s a fun night with friends or date night, this film will be one you don’t want to miss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.