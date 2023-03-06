Netflix’s animated anthology, ‘Love, Death & Robots,’ spotlights wicked animation through bizarre short stories. The animated anthology has produced three volumes so far which draw from thriller, sci-fi and horror elements. ‘Love, Death & Robots’ is a mind-bending series that makes a viewer wonder about every episode, as each episode tells a different short story and does not follow a consistent long-running plot.
‘The Witness’ from volume one of the series follows a woman who just witnessed a murder from across the street. Notably, the victim looked exactly like the woman. The woman frantically rushes out of her apartment with the killer on her tail, since he noticed she witnessed his crime. Notably, the episode takes you through the city’s underground, as the woman works as a performer for a club. The episode's animation is outstanding, as expected from an animated anthology, but the frames take the cake for the episode. In intense moments, such as the murder, the frames will shake, warble and warp.
The killer chases the woman throughout the city, and she ends up cornered in the same building the man killed the woman. After wrestling each other, for fear of their lives, the woman shoots and kills the man. But the actions leading up to the man’s death are the same as the beginning when the man kills the woman. The woman turns her head over to across the street to find the man she just killed watching, the same way the man noticed the woman. This episode is a great representation of a ‘Love, Death & Robots’ episode for its unique animation style and mind-bending plot.
‘Jibaro’ from volume three, has a similar animation style to ‘The Witness’ but takes place in a medieval period. The episode introduces a deaf knight along with a fleet of the military, and a siren covered in metals and jewels. The siren sings, but instead of a romantic spell, it drives the entire military fleet mad except for the knight. Since he cannot hear, the knight is confused as to why the entire military fleet has killed each other. The knight carries on, trying to reach his original destination, but while he spends the night on the river bank while the siren, intrigued, sleeps with him.
The knight wakes up shocked to see the enchantress and she flees, but not without the knight noticing the jewels from her body. The knight chases after the siren and meets her, dancing in the river. The two share a kiss, but her metallic scale body cuts through the knight’s face. The knight then knocks the siren unconscious and rips off the jewelry, throwing her into the river. The river rushes with blood as the knight attempts to drink water. Consequently, his hearing is cured and he goes mad, as he has never heard the world before. The siren's song echoes again, but this time crying and wailing. The episode takes a viewer through an interesting perspective of love, as the siren was only interested in a man that could withstand her song, but unfortunately, greed plagues everyone.
‘The Very Pulse of a Machine’ from volume three is my favorite episode. The animation looks more drawn out but still looks extremely clean and well-produced. The episode takes you to the Jovian moon Io with two astronauts Kivelson and Burton. On their expedition, they are hit by a sulfur eruption, causing Burton to die from the vehicle being thrown over multiple times. Kivelson survives, but with limited oxygen and miles away from the only chance to get back to the main station. Kivelson put Burton’s body on a sheet of metal and begins her journey to the station.
Because Burton is deadweight, Kivelson collapses and breaks some bones. Quickly, Kivelson injects herself with prescription drugs that kill her pain but make her extremely high. Burton begins to speak Kivelson, but she quickly passes it off as a hallucination. Burton begins to recite poetry so they may communicate with Kivelson. As Kivelson travels, the planet begins to move with woman stone statues and vivid colors. Although the animation is simple it is extremely breathtaking, and I could not imagine my reaction if I were to experience it myself.
Kivelson takes more drugs, which warned of psychosis, to make her journey in time. But Burton begins to point out the elements on the planet and we learn Io, the moon, is a machine. The animation shifts to cooler tones and colors and looks spectacular. Eventually, Kivelson accepts she will not make it to the station, but Io proposes she surrender herself. Kivelson’s body is destroyed as she dissipates into a hot pool of Io’s elements, but her neural configuration links with Io, and Kivelson contacts the station as Io.
Again, this is my favorite episode in terms of animation and plot, but almost every episode offers cool animation with an amazing short story. Netflix’s ‘Love, Death & Robots’ tells a mind-bending story with phenomenal animation. I think as an animated anthology, Netflix can showcase the abilities their animators are capable of while keeping the interest of an audience through short stories.
