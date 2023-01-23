The Spring 2023 semester is up and running, those 14-day free trials for textbook access codes are about to expire. Textbooks are an essential part of higher education, yet every year it seems harder to access required information as a college student.
Access codes have been a hot commodity within the higher education community. The logic behind being able to access an e-book and interacting with materials is great. However, most students are finding themselves buying their assignments rather than the text. Not to mention, buying an access code usually only grants permission to the book and assignments for a certain period.
Tech students are already paying tuition, so why are we also paying for our homework?
Students at Tech are here to learn and prepare for the next stage in their life. If all our books are digital and only accessible for an 18-month period, are we learning anything? We attend a university where you pay for your tuition, parking, housing, dining and temporary materials. I might as well summarize to say I can pay for my grade, but let’s face it, college students are broke.
Textbooks are inarguably necessary for higher education, but beyond the access codes, the alternatives to obtaining these materials are becoming extreme.
Z-library, an online textbook database, was very useful to students who sought cheaper alternatives to purchasing their textbooks. Upon viewing the website, users are met with the Federal Bureau of Investigations statement seizing z-lib.org. While z-library was beneficial, the platform is still illegal. Since the seizure of z-library, some students are still finding it possible to access the site with private web browsers like Tor. Rather than buying a textbook, students are willing to gamble with illegal platforms and may consider using a browser directly related to the dark web.
These extremes are only being perpetuated by monopolized education. Since students are the only audience needing textbooks, it is obvious certain powers have cornered the market and determine who can financially qualify for these materials.
Varsity bookstore was loved as a Lubbock gem. Since its closure, students can only obtain their materials from the campus bookstore or directly from textbook publishers.
Courses preach that textbooks are resources to help you achieve in the course, but these resources are becoming a burden. We as students should be excited to get our materials but because higher education has become a monopoly. I shouldn’t turn to the dark web to find my books so I can still eat by the end of the day. Without access codes, I can fail my course for not being able to buy my homework.
Access is so important for driven individuals, like Tech students. Without access, we as students cannot fully become who we aspire to be. From here it’s possible... if you can spend $120 for homework, surf the dark web and become another player in textbook monopoly.
