REMNANTS OF COTTON
It’s not over yet…and I’m already feeling the finality.
I’m driving south from Lubbock, Texas. It is a drive I will likely not be making many more times.
Amidst a dust storm…I dropped my eldest daughter off here at the university many years ago.
I hugged her goodbye and left her behind to seek her future.
On the dark drive home that fateful evening…long ago…my throat was constricted so tight that I did not utter a word for hours.
It is not that I didn’t want to…I just couldn’t.
With the perspective of time…things changed. I grew to respect this faraway place and this new time of life.
Now, a decade later…my youngest is attending that same university and my wife and I are making the 5-hour trip back home after a brief and penultimate visit.
We will be back one more time in December to watch him graduate and then…it is over.
I’ve never lived here…in this southern end of the Panhandle known as the “Llano Estacado”. However, I’ve been here enough to appreciate its stark and unpretentious beauty.
Vast expanses of windswept, infinite vistas sparsely appointed with ranch homes, nodding donkeys and weathered rock…
and here near Lubbock…fields of cotton.
Defying the strong north winds, the remains of the cotton crop cling to their brittle branches this late November.
The harvest is all but complete. Left behind…are only frayed white residuals of some Texas farmer’s livelihood.
The bolls have burst…but not all of the resultant cotton fragments have met their destiny.
Or…have they?
I’m sure for some it is just leftover cotton that will blow away or disintegrate into the earth below…
not for me.
Like the humble poor, from days gone by…I am gleaning all of the sustenance I need from these spent fields.
They perfectly reflect my feelings…my twilight thoughts…as I prepare to say goodbye to another stage in my life.
A stage of life that saw my children test their independence and grow into adults.
I neither fear, nor embrace this change.
In this place where the land never ends and eternity can be seen in every direction…I make my peace with the soon to be past.
I do not know how many chapters remain in the story of my earthly life.
However, driving out here on the edge of the world…what I do know…is that this most recent chapter will be filled with the thoughts of my children that have made this journey out west …and for a time…a life.
Their good times, their trials and their hard fought achievements…tied to this magnificent land with memories…forever bookmarked…
by remnants of cotton.
From Hall (1.15) Acres…
Midlothian, Texas…
Please have a good day!
Greg T. Hall
