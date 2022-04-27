Kindergarten plays a crucial part in a child’s development. Not only do children learn the fundamentals of learning to read, write and count; It is in kindergarten when they begin to develop their beliefs as an individual.
Parents, teachers and peers alike set the stage for children to grow into proficient students and later into successful adults. There are many hands that go into what that looks like and how people will impact who a child will become.
The state of Florida is directly targeting the LGBT community.
Last March, Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis signed the “Parental Rights in Education Bill” into office. Coined the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, the law will prohibit grade-school teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten to third grade in the state.
Advocates for the bill have been quick to point out the bill’s second purpose to encourage the parent’s beliefs on their child’s worldview.
The bill will remove a handout of a child’s life vital to an important characteristic: Acceptance.
Like that of different races, cultures and socio-economic statuses, different gender identities and sexual orientations play a part in developing acceptance. It is important to have that role model as well. That openly queer instructor lets a potentially queer child know that they will be accepted.
Coupled with the out-of-place inclusion of such a niche demographic, the reason for HB-1557 inception is put into question, foretelling the function of the bill’s true nature: to discriminate.
What makes the debate about HB-1557 most difficult are the blurred lines. The discussion of if you like boys or girls is no different than the discussion of how babies are made: No one knows when a child is ready for that talk other than those who know them best. In this case, DeSantis’s proposition holds some merit.
But what guarantees the true purpose of the bill is its practicality. Teachers regardless of stretched thin enough, when these teachers must slant their introduction on the first day of school…what would be the protocol?
The principles of “Don’t Say Gay” are being adopted in several states, including Texas.
So for the students and staff at Tech with younger siblings and young children, read carefully:
Have HB-1557 be revised to match the intentions spoken by DeSantis and others… maybe the bill would benefit America’s children. But as the bill stands, going into effect July 1, HB-1557 will not fulfill its purpose. Instead, its true, hidden intent will play out: to marginalize a belief of some people that other people disapprove of.
People should learn at a young age how to tolerate people with different views than their own. It is only then when prosperous students will grow into successful adults and foster a community of acceptance.
