Basketball has become a huge part of Texas Tech’s culture over the recent years. It serves as a staple for college sports in Lubbock.
The community can be seen crowded in the stands of the United Supermarkets Arena or around the television to cheer for the team. Students and fans bond over games, watch parties, camp-outs and much more.
Whether it be preseason, conference or playoff games, Lubbock is always present to support the men’s basketball team. However, who are we forgetting?
The Lady Raiders’ game attendance is far less than the men’s because the fans have yet to fully embrace women’s college sports. This is illustrated largely through the substantial difference in home game ticket sales between women’s and men’s basketball at Tech.
It is evident that men’s basketball has a higher attendance rate for home games in comparison to women’s. The overall average home game attendance for men’s basketball at Tech is 13,973, whereas the women’s average totals 4,592, reported by Tech Athletics.
This trend is also apparent in other women’s sports on campus, such as volleyball. The sport’s average attendance for the 2021 season, based on numbers provided by Tech Athletics, totaled 954 and only reached a record number of 6,037, which occurred against the game against the University of Texas of the 2022 season.
As a result, we are left with female student-athletes who are poorly supported by their college sports-loving community.
With regard to my personal experience with this subject as a student, I have witnessed how Tech students rage over their love for the basketball program and how much the men’s team is supported. I witnessed the women’s team left stranded by fans week after week.
Through all of the women’s sporting events I have attended, each is nearly empty, it feels. The chants, fan reactions and overall energy don’t feel the same. The USA tends to feel lifeless during women’s games in comparison to men’s.
It can be argued that the reason for the lack of attendance for the Lady Raiders’ games is due to their performance. Women’s basketball ended their 2021-22 season with an overall record of 11-19 and a conference record of 4-14 with no conference wins at home. However, when football performs poorly, fans continue to show up because they remain hopeful and carry loyalty for that team.
The poor women’s basketball performance might be linked to the lack of fan attendance. A display of faith and loyalty in the Lady Raiders’ team could possibly alter the overall performance they execute.
It can be said that women’s sports are not as exciting as men’s in terms of the pace of the game and skill, but this perspective merely stems from the slanted stigma placed on women’s sports when long rallies, home runs, goals and fast-breaks actually occur frequently among women; they just are dismissed. Therefore, these female athletes are left to battle not only their opponents, but also the stereotype placed upon them by their own community.
Sports is portrayed as a union that brings individuals together and empowers teams to build not only communal bonds, but legacies. The sports community at Tech can be perceived as a family, one that is passionate and strong. However, just like most average families, the Tech sports family has its dysfunctions and the lack of effective support for the women’s teams is the root of Tech sports family’s dysfunction.
Women’s basketball battles opponents on the court while battling a stigma and the lack of effort from their community. If the college sports community began to accept women’s teams, we would have female athletes who feel respected and empowered and the future of sports would be revolutionized.
