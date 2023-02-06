Junji Ito’s Maniac: The Tales of the Japanese Macabre uses short stories, similar to his previous work, to shock an audience with unfamiliar horror. Junji Ito’s type of horror is extremely unsettling and creepy; the series will probably not ruin your sleep schedule but will let you ponder the outrageously bizarre body horror you just witnessed. Notably, the series does not follow a consistent plot, rather it is a collection of short horror stories with some returning characters.
One of the first episodes, “Ice Cream Bus,” tells the innocent story of a neighborhood ice cream bus. Later, we find out the ice cream turns out to be the children it attracts. The children even acknowledge they are eating their friends exclaiming how delicious they are. While I am not terrified, I am still horrified and shocked that children are eating their friends and Junji Ito keeps this theme throughout the series. Although, the episode did leave me wondering what kind of ice cream flavor I would be.
One of the more shocking episodes of the series, “Long Hair in the Attic,” is a bit more symbolic beyond the horror. Chiemi, a woman who grew her hair out for eight years at her boyfriend’s request, is rudely dumped at the beginning of the episode. Chiemi’s now ex-boyfriend makes it clear that she is too moderate and has no significant qualities. Chiemi attempts to cut her hair, like any other sane person would, but the scene ends with her headless and bloodshed everywhere. Later, we learn her head is strung up in the attic by the hair and it begins to move and crawl around across town to bind the ex-boyfriend and rip him to pieces. Beyond the body horror this episode has a lot of emphasis on giving non-living things, like hair, power in these rough situations, such as a breakup.
My favorite episode of the series, “Layers of Terror,” tells the story of a stubborn mother insistent on the idea of her daughter when she was younger. Due to a car crash, we learn that Reimi, the daughter, has multiple layers of skin for every year of life. This leads Reimi’s mother to believe her daughter as a child is under all the layers. Horrifically, Reimi’s mother begins to rip off the layers to Reimi’s face and yes, it comes with screaming. Eventually we see Reimi’s face as a baby attached to an adult body, so Reimi’s mother tears off her body one layer at a time only to find an ET like body. Nothing close to what a toddler’s body looks like. The gore continues as Reimi’s mother tears off her own face to see her younger self, except she only peels off her face to show her internal anatomy. This episode is not only horrifying, but makes you question how far you are willing to go to meet your desires.
Overall, Junji Ito’s series is strangely horrifying and successful due to its short story format. Although some episodes are not as extreme as others, they still offer some sort of peculiar vibe that is not the most comfortable to sit with. With that, I highly recommend the series and rate the series a 4.3/5 stars with the hope to see more of his work in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.