“Infinity Pool”, directed by Brandon Croenberg, follows the vacation of Em Foster, played by Cleopatra Coleman and James Foster, played by Alexander Skargard. The holiday goes wrong after the couple joins Gabi, played by Mia Goth and Alban, played by Jalil Lespert, outside the gates of their hotel. During their time spent outside the gates, James hits and kills a pedestrian. While in police custody, James is met with horrifying sentence options: be executed or pay to duplicate himself and witness his double die.
A group of returning tourists, including Gabi and Alban, use this clause as means to venture out around the island with no consequences. The tourists know at the end of the day, their double will serve as collateral to pay for their crimes.
While it is said the duplicate of an individual is executed, there’s still a lingering ‘what if’ fear about the wrong person being killed. This concept of an ‘infinity pool’ puts the audience at a crossroad between deciding what’s worse: the disposal of bodies or souls?
While the tourists indulge in their festivities without consequences fearing them, James is left to face this nihilistic clause. James is not the one to pay for his crimes, but has to watch his double suffer through an execution.
The dynamics between James’ reaction to his reality versus the tourists’ creates stellar performances from Alexander Skargard and Mia Goth. Goth’s performance as Gabi is terrifying, I can still hear the way she taunts James with a gun.
Intense lighting shots during explicit sequences heighten the rollercoaster of emotions the audience experiences alongside James. This is a solid aspect throughout the film, the audience learns just as much as James throughout his experience with the double clause. James takes the audience through his confused, depraved and frustrated states.
Croenberg presents a compelling escape death card with “Infinity Pool”. Tourists can commit crimes and their only debt is to witness a duplicate of themselves die; however, how much indulgence is worth witnessing yourself die for?
★★★★☆ 4/5 Stars
