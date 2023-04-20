Weed. Ganja. Pot. These terms have loomed for decades as a warning to smoke out young people’s success.
Marijuana has creeped its way back onto a campus full of students pursuing greatness, but a sesh with Mary Jane sets up students to pursue the fridge.
Students at Texas Tech are busy enough with university obligations and blazin’ it will only burn their education.
Marijuana remains illegal in the state of Texas due to of the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a mind-altering compound, but a short road trip to New Mexico allows students to obtain the drug in its many consumable forms.
Although illegal, the drug manages to make its way into the Lone Star State, posing a potential threat to a student’s livelihood.
According to HappyMD, medical card evaluation program, indica cannabis is widely known for its relaxing and sedative effects.
In high amounts, indica strains promote a lack of motivation, several coordination problems and paranoia or anxiety.
Although the drug aids those who suffer chronic pain or sleep issues, cannabidiol (CBD) usually plays a larger role in terms of anti-inflammatory effects.
Fortunately, CBD is legal within the state of Texas.
With indica, users face mountains and valleys to get to the other side of the couch, which has no place to mix into a student’s schedule on an 1,800-acre campus. Mind you with only 10 minutes to move.
Categorizing marijuana as non-addictive is simply not true.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, one in every 10 adults who consume the drug become addicted.
High THC percentages tend to cause higher rates of dependency and addiction.
Additionally, due to the slow increase in THC potency across cannabis products, it is inevitable these products produce more dependent and addicted users.
Notably, marijuana users tend to be 18-25 years old, the ages of a typical college student.
In the National Institute on Drug Abuse’s Cannabis Research Report, marijuana negatively effects attention, memory and learning.
Tech students who prioritize their education could agree their academics demand these abilities, so why risk the poor education results?
Although students’ academics do not define their lives, heavy marijuana consumers report the drug negatively affected their cognitive abilities, career achievements, social lives and overall health.
Because marijuana remains illegal in the state of Texas, with no hopeful future of becoming legal, students should not use the drug, especially since local dealers are not reputable and have no idea what they are selling.
Students’ next toke to prepare for class might end up being an indica-dominant strain seating them for a feast at The Market.
The reality is Texas does not welcome the use of marijuana.
Regardless of the strain, whether it makes students studious or couch potatoes, the reasons to consume marijuana are easily just as justified with CBD and Delta-8 products.
The consequences of THC consumption are far more extreme than using legal alternatives.
One can chase their high in a legal manner.
420, a rally day to unionize and legalize marijuana, leads stoners to annually celebrate consuming cannabis, yet this year the holiday falls on a Thursday, so get to class and get off the couch.
(1) comment
A couple of links on feedback below; much of what you cite as problematic with pot for students are all temporary, effects just as similar as alcohol - much of the ill-effects studies, as well as emotional/mental connections cited in the NIH page are over 10 years old, don't account for new movements in acceptance and use socially - all of which has an overwhelming impact on how it’s used and in what situation, and by whom. You've written a previous post about drinking and how the dosing in them is a risk that makes aversion a decent idea but fails to touch on the immense effects of alcohol and brain impacts before complete maturation at 25.
Interestingly, the university enjoys beneficial connection to local restaurants and bars that serve alcohol - food for thought if we're being intellectually honest about benefit/detriment to students; this article fails to touch on the concept of dose/frequency and would angle to scare people based on one time or occasional use. The only reason the university hasn't allowed images/endorsements with vape or dispensary shops is the illegal nature in Texas of pot, and the ancient holdover from DARE I lived through as a kid. I don't mind the resurgence of highwaters, Champion brand gear, and butterfly clips - but old DARE rhetoric should be left behind. "The reality is Texas does not welcome the use of marijuana." Couldn’t be falser if you checked any polling indicators taking over the last ten years up until one from U of H this year.
https://www.uh.edu/hobby/tx2023/marijuana.pdf
https://nida.nih.gov/publications/drugfacts/cannabis-marijuana
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2023/02/02/82-of-texans-support-legalizing-medical-marijuana-new-poll-finds/
