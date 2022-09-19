The newest fourth season of 'In the Dark' follows our main character, Murphy, who has landed herself behind bars and must face a painful waiting game as her closest friends are determined to get her out.
The show centers around a blind young woman who comes to realize that her closest friend, Tyson, has died in a suspicious and unknown manner and though her personality is not the easiest to correspond with and she has a problematic drinking habit, she forms new relationships and makes companions along the way who are determined in helping her solve this case. With extreme doubt for the police and their assistance, she practically takes on this case as her own, searching high and low into her late friend’s past to identify those around him who might have wanted to cause him harm or who could be linked to his gruesome murder.
If you like murder mysteries, betrayal, and suspense all packed into one TV show, this is the perfect series to start and continue watching through to the end because, like a good book, it is hard to put down. Murphy is insistent upon finding Tyson’s murderer and bringing him and his family justice, despite numerous individuals around her telling her it is time to call it quits and she will stop at nothing to do so, even when it comes to the law.
'In the Dark', as its title presents, is nothing short of what our main character encounters throughout all four seasons of such an intense series: she is completely uninformed about the things that turn her own life upside down and always finds herself in the center of trouble, though she truly means well.
The season finale ends with Murphy pushing herself to the limits and identifying what she is capable of, despite the pain that follows her at every turn, and she is on the run now from her own past with a close friend who are both unaware of what their future holds.
