Netflix’s newest documentary, I am Vanessa Guillen, explores the murder of 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood, a military base near Killeen, Texas.
The documentary works closely with Guillen’s family, including her mother and sisters Mayra and Lupe. I am Vanessa Guillen gives Guillen’s family a platform that allows them to openly question the military’s failure in investigating Guillen’s murder and rally support for sexual assault victims.
When Guillen’s case first made headlines in 2020, I remember having such a visceral reaction to her disappearance. Being so close in age to Guillen, I could not help but put myself in her place. Doing this, all I felt was fear for her well-being and for one of the first times in my life, I prayed for her safety.
In June of that year, Guillen’s remains were found and her case took a very dark turn. As seen in the documentary, foul play and sexual harassment were overlying aspects attached to her death. Before Guillen’s disappearance, she had confessed to her mother that a superior had sexually harassed her. The documentary exposes the fact that Guillen had reported this person, but nothing was done.
While the show focuses on Guillen’s story, the episodes addresses the issues of sexual violence within Fort Hood and turns into an investigative documentary. This shift in narrative forces the audience to hold Fort Hood accountable and redirects the spotlight onto the Military’s incompetence and possible part in Guillen’s murder.
The style of film in I am Vanessa Guillen portrays her story in a sorrowful yet loving way by the personal accounts from her family. Seeing the way they talked about Guillen made me feel closer to the person Guillen was.
A part of the documentary style that I respected was the way the filmmakers avoided painting Guillen as a martyr and instead as a victim of a system that failed to protect her. Guillen was not meant to suffer her fate, no one is and it is important that the filmmakers showed this. Many men and women have experienced sexual assault or lost their lives at Fort Hood; Guillen represented the lives that this military base has silenced and taken from this world.
Witnessing and hearing the accounts from survivors and the stories from those who died triggers an anger inside myself and many viewers, the fight for justice is ignited in watchers of the show.
Much like the title of the documentary, I am Vanessa Guillen, I am her and she is me. She is all of us; the bright young girl with dreams and aspirations who did not deserve what happened to her. I am Vanessa Guillen shows viewers that the truth will always see light and without proper action, that light is dimmed under the blackness of lies.
