As long-time rivals Texas Tech and Texas take the field on Sept. 24, Tech football players must refrain themselves from signing the notorious ‘Horns Down’ gesture. This is due to the gesture being categorized as a penalty for an unsportsmanlike conduct, according to Big 12 officials.
While it is understandable for the opposing team to see their beloved gesture displayed in a childish manor and view it unsportsmanlike, football games are meant to foster a rivalrous and passionate mood. This tone is what excites fans and players alike.
Penalizing players for expressing loyalty to their team is unrealistic. The gesture does not involve any severe undertones and is certainly not as serious as throwing up a middle finger in the faces of opponents.
Additionally, there are other slogans within Tech tradition that are just as passionate. ‘Wreck ‘Em’ exemplifies a notion to wreck your oponment and end on top, victorious. If the word ‘down’ is considered unsportsmanlike, what significance does the word ‘wreck’ hold? ‘Guns Up’ fosters a similar notion, gunning your opponents down to come up on top. Techsans understand these phrases do not carry violent sentiment, but rather traditons rooted in the university’s ‘Wild West’ aesthetics. If Techsans are able to understand this notion, why does this sentiment not translate towards the harmless nature of ‘Horns Down’?
As previously mentioned, the subtle Horns Down jab adds to the pumped-up passion of the game. Fans do not return to The Jones to see their team shake hands and coexist with their rival. Instead, they are excited to cheer their team onto victory, no matter what gestures it takes. Players hold this standard as well, toning it down to a gesture they can do alongside their fans.
The Horns Down motion does more than signify Tech’s presence, it also connects the football team with the fans. This is the same energy as how throwing up a ‘Guns’ Up’ sign sparks joy when Raiders bond over knowing what gesture means. Same goes for the relationship between football players and fans alike, each group respectively knows Horns Down signifies it’s gametime.
Football is meant to stay passionate and exciting. Light jabs from each teams is simply a part of what football is all about. Without these small moments of excitement, fans are not as excited to pack The Jones and endure hot temperatures and cheer on their Red Raiders, something that can mutually be felt between them and the players..
