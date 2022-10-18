Texas Tech’s 2022 Homecoming Week kicked off on Oct. 17 with a list of events for the entire week including for Tech’s student life.
This year’s theme was Raider Red’s Round Trip, which was revealed in a short YouTube clip with the mascot packing bags and going to the airport for a little getaway.
Homecoming is a big week for Tech, with many scheduled events for campus life and opportunities to represent the university. Among the numerous traditions enacted, the Homecoming King and Queen position is extremely well known and celebrated.
In 2021, Donovan Satchell was the first black homecoming king in Tech history, which emphasizes the lack of diversity integrated within the Homecoming court over the previous decades.
If Tech’s theme in 2022 is traveling around the world, shouldn’t the court reflect the diversity of traveling and express a multitude of different cultures’ significance?
The concept of going around the world should highlight the idea that many students and potential court nominees are from different areas in the world, but the majority of these students do not entirely embody the ideals of diversity within a culture.
This is not to say that these actions are intentional, it highlights the idea that certain groups are subconsciously awarded King or Queen, whether this is based on status in Greek life or pertains to an ethnicity.
The concept of creating a more diverse court should be prioritized when it comes to these events, especially if the theme for the year is about traveling around the globe.
When looking back at previous homecoming court winners, the majority of the winners are of the same ethnicity and it appears that diversity is not exactly integrated among the court for both king and queen.
Also, most winners are a part of sorority or fraternity life, which accentuates the idea that the court might cater to a specific audience at Tech.
Since 1954, when Homecoming court started at Tech, the very first Homecoming Queen was a Kappa Alpha Theta and most nominees from then on have been involved in greek life.
The same circumstance goes for the Homecoming Kings who are predominantly in fraternities; this might not be purposeful but there is a certain amount of negligence when it comes to increasing diversity among homecoming events that, assuredly, does not go unnoticed.
Since Tech chose the theme of Raider Red’s Round Trip, the idea needs to be supported with actions as well in order to emphasize the meaning behind the theme and portray a selection of various ideals within the university’s environment.
The winners for this year’s 2022 Homecoming should reflect a more diverse court and pave the way for future Homecomings for a positive change to be enacted for those who feel disregarded.
