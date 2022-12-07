Over the course of the holidays, students spend a lot of time going back and forth between campus and their hometowns predominantly in the span of three weeks, which limits study time.
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, a lot of hours are spent driving or flying home and then, once arrived, students are spending quality time with family and friends and do not focus on school. As soon as Thanksgiving break ends, students realize they have roughly two weeks (if that) between the two breaks to study and take all of their finals and it becomes a stressful cycle of understanding the need to study while also trying to find the time.
Just today, my friend and I were working on homework and she was telling me how stressed she was and that, because of the pressure, she didn't even know where to begin on studying and assignments. It is similar to cleaning your room or doing the dishes: If you keep up with it at all times, it’s no big deal, but over time, if it’s been put off, it becomes so daunting that it seems impossible to begin.
Every major has this difficulty as the holidays approach because the semester is coming to a close and all the exams or final projects are placed within the same, short timespan. My major does not require a lot of test taking (thankfully), but I have papers, projects and group discussions that need to be finished by a certain deadline and I do not always keep up with assignments as I used to or should.
Since it is inevitable that the breaks align in such a way, there are beneficial yet realistic goals one can set to ensure they’re prepared when it comes time to get back to school. No one has the energy and everyone I know is exhausted, counting the minutes until winter break, but I wanted to demonstrate small tactics that help with procrastination and burnout.
The biggest thing I do that has saved me countless times is making a to-do list in my planner, which I am sure everyone has heard of or done before. I used to hate having a planner, but I have realized creating realistic, small projects for myself to complete is simple. I get so into the basics that I write down to read 20 pages of my book, journal for 10 minutes, do the laundry or even shower (it sounds dumb but it helps). Cutting the day into small time frames and breaks helps immensely.
Another method that’s helpful is to be outspoken. I know that whenever I set goals for myself, I try to inform others so I am held to my word. I tell my parents I am going to get all A’s … so now I have to or I tell my roommates I’m not going to the bars one weekend because I need to study (and save money) and need to stay home and work. Small sayings such as these help students hold themselves accountable to what they need to accomplish, even if it’s one small step at a time.
This semester has flown by while also taking what feels like a year to wrap up, but college students are so close to the finish line and just need to push through the final stretch until it’s time to go back home and relax (for real this time).
