Living in America, gun violence is rampant. Learning shooting drills to combat the rise in public gun violence have become second nature to students in schools nationwide.
I have lived in Texas all my life and the idea of guns so easily accepted here conjures up a fear of violence. The constant mass shootings and deaths from guns leave a bitter taste in my mouth and the effects leave devastating results.
Guns being easily accessed and carried puts everyone at risk for gun violence, especially children.
According to the CDC, the second leading cause of death in all children and teens between the ages of 1-19 in 2021 was gun violence, the highest in two decades. In an article by the Washington Post, the data being collected for 2021 predicts a higher number.
This leading cause of death questions why laws are allowing less gun control when data shows the number of children dying by firearms is rising.
Despite incidents such as the 2017 Sutherland Springs Church, 2019 El Paso Walmart, 2019 Midland-Odessa, 2021 Baytown Vigil shooting, Texas has refused to pass common sense laws to address gun violence prevention. Moreover, Gov. Greg Abbott signed HB 1927, effectively removing the safety net of licensing and training to carry a handgun in Texas.
Although mass shooting events bring heightened attention to gun violence, domestic and routine gun fire take up the majority of fatalities in children and teens.
Implementing stricter gun control and preventative measures is crucial in curbing gun violence.
Another statistic from Children’s Defense, an organization working to fight gun violence, states that since 1963, nearly 193,000 children and teens have been killed with guns on American soil. This death toll outnumbers the deaths of American soldiers killed in action in the Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq wars combined.
The gun-related deaths in children should raise more concern in our leaders; however, the government fails to protect the lives of the youth and others.
Every two hours and 36 minutes a child or teen is killed with a gun, according to the Children’s Defense. Every two hours and 36 minutes the lack of gun violence prevention gains another victim.
There needs to be change in gun laws and elected officials must take this data into consideration when passing laws that enable gun violence.
Many anti-gun and safety organizations have taken steps into demanding stricter gun control for the safety of others.
The current federal law does not require background checks for private transactions, internet sales or gun sales at gun shows according to Every Town Research, an organization for gun safety. Gun control activists advocate for universal background checks, a concept that is supported by three-fourths of Texans according to Texas Gun Sense.
This prevention measure includes prohibiting firearm access for high-risk groups. This includes individuals with a domestic abuse or violent criminal history.
The increase of gun regulations must be implemented as well to tackle gun violence. Enacting child access prevention laws and requiring child safety features for every gun would work in reducing the accidental shootings of children by 23 percent, according to Children’s Defense.
The existence of military grade weapons in communities is dangerous to children and residents by increasing the damage and the number of bullets used. All assault weapons should be banned and denied access to anyone outside of military use.
One of the most important aspects of gun violence prevention is educating citizens on gun safety. Funding for gun violence prevention and safety research should be required by federal law to educate citizens on the causes and statistics of gun violence.
Recently, an Instagram live video circulated of 12-year-old Paris Harvey accidentally shooting her 14-year-old cousin Kuaron Harvey before then accidentally shooting herself. The devastating video shows the cousins playing with a loaded gun before it accidentally went off and resulted in the deaths of the two children.
This tragic incident along with the many cases of gun-related deaths every day expose the dangers of guns and should force federal law to implement stricter gun control to protect the lives of children and teens in America.
