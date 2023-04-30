As I sit down to write this farewell column, my heart is filled with mixed emotions. It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to The Daily Toreador, a place that has been my home for the past one and a half years. However, it is also with a sense of gratitude that I look back on my time here, for it has been nothing short of incredible.
During my time at The DT, I have had the privilege of working with some of the most talented and passionate people in the industry. I started as a multimedia staffer mostly taking pictures of events and occasionally sports until one day, Arianna Flores, asked me to make a graphic and that one graphic changed everything. I started making more until May 2022 when I was offered a position on the editorial board as the lead graphic designer. As the lead graphic designer for the past year, I have learned so much from my colleagues and have been able to develop my skills beyond what I ever thought was possible.
I am thankful for all the opportunities that The DT has given me in my time here. From designing eye-catching graphics for the newspaper to collaborating with the editorial team on various projects, I have been able to showcase my creativity and contribute to the growth of the publication. From creating small graphics for print to creating award winning designs besides my coworkers, I’ll never forget the opportunity The DT gave me. I had the privilege of being chosen to go to the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association conference in Fort Worth where I won two awards, one in a live contest newspaper design and other one in newspaper cover design from a previous printed publication.
But it's not just the work that has made my time here so special. The friendships and memories that I have made at The DT will stay with me for a lifetime. From the brainstorming between classes to the late nights laying out print once a month, every moment will live in my heart forever.
In expressing my gratitude for my time at The Daily Toreador, I would like to thank the editorial board members for their consistent support and trust in my creative ideas. I would also like to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of the Director of Toreador Media Ms. Sheri Lewis and Editor-in-Chief Arianna Flores during my tenure with the publication.
Ms. Sheri Lewis provided unwavering support and honest critiques throughout the last year, which undoubtedly played a significant role in my development as a designer. Arianna Flores, as both a boss and friend, entrusted me with an opportunity of a lifetime for which I will always be grateful.
I cannot overstate how much these individuals have meant to me during my time at The DT, and I wish to express my deepest appreciation for their support, guidance, and mentorship.
As I leave The DT and move on to the next chapter of my life, I am filled with a sense of excitement for what the future holds. However, I will never forget the impact that this place has had on me and the opportunities it has given me to grow both personally and professionally.
I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to everyone at The Daily Toreador for making my time here a truly memorable experience. Although I will miss you all dearly, I remain hopeful that our paths will cross again in the near future.
