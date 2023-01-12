Friday the 13th is known as the “Unlucky Day” or “Black Friday”, according to the magazine Reader’s Digest.
Many consider this day a bad omen and have numerous superstitions revolving why this specific date in the year is deemed to be a cautionary tale. These superstitions stem from culture, religion and demographics; superstition, in this instance, is a belief in supernatural circumstances that progress into a consequential moment.
At their core, Friday and the number 13, separately, are seen as unlucky because they both lead to bad luck, sinful actions and even death. A handful of superstitions that some take quite seriously are crossing paths with a black cat, pole-splitting, a broken mirror or walking under a ladder, in which case bad luck will follow.
Friday is considered a biblically negative day because Jesus died on Friday, Cain killed his brother and Abel and Eve supposedly succumbed to desire and stole the forbidden fruit on Friday. This day, even without the unlucky number, has shown to be one of misfortune that has been and will continue to be.
The number 13 is unlucky for multiple reasons; the New York Post states that it is a tradition of fortune that everything is “finished”. There are 12 months in a year, 12 Zodiac signs, 12 Greek Gods, 12 days of Christmas, 12 inches in a foot, i.e. this number has been shown as consistent and used for more fortunate circumstances while 13 is considered unfinished.
A LiveScience article mentions that the number 13 has always been something that scares people because there have been many moments in history when something bad happened that can be traced back to the number. Horror movies, such as Friday the 13th, show what great misfortune can take place even when it seems like a normal, harmless day.
Regarding the cursed number, in the famous Da Vinci painting titled, The Last Supper, one can count the 13 individuals seated at the table and there are some theories that this misfortune led to the negative events of the crucifixion, which ironically coincides with Friday.
In addition, TravelingLight says that there are no 13th-floor hotels due to sincere superstition of an unlucky number and there are movies with numerous hints about how 13 can be considered bad. Even in the older Disney movie, The Rescuers, one of the characters climbs a ladder that has 13 steps and he has a whole “ritual” to rid the bad luck he has received from doing so.
When the number 13 and the date Friday line up this January, people fret that death is keeping a close eye on everyone, waiting for a small slip-up in a state of vulnerability.
One of my roommates is actually quite superstitious as well and I asked her about Friday the 13th. She said she has her own cautionary tales about it and how anything bad that can happen, will happen. She is the type of person who, if you split the pole with her, she will walk back and go on the same side of it or she throws salt over her shoulder when she worries she jinxed something. Everyone has some sort of trepidation toward the day and those who are extremely superstitious might not step outside during those 24 hours of fear and mishap.
Friday the 13th is a day where some people watch all the classic horror movies and think the superstitions are not completely accurate. Then there are the people who believe the horror is right outside their front door and refuse to tempt fate.
Despite all of this, I do not believe in any superstitions because I feel that unfortunate events can take place any day of the year and it depends more on timing through the span of years as opposed to emphasis on one day. There are also situational events, negative or positive, that happen that can be explained fully without the ideals of superstition. I understand the motives behind superstitious beliefs and, as previously mentioned, I know a few people that take these things very seriously, so I can see the benefit behind the theories without my own personal compliance.
