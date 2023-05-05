“You don’t know journalism.”
An individual once said this to me during my collegiate career at The Daily Toreador. As a student working day in and day out, trying to refine my journalistic ability, it stuck with me.
From the minute I walked into the newsroom as a high schooler recently accepted to Texas Tech, I wanted to become editor-in-chief at the campus paper.
My time at The DT started as I stepped on campus, working as a sports reporter covering women’s soccer.
When I started, I was extremely timid, wary of the upperclassmen who worked in the newsroom. In my sophomore year, I had the same routine, covering sports and learning what I could to better myself as a journalist.
Every day I walked into the newsroom, the only thing I wanted was to be editor-in-chief. It was a goal I worked toward long and hard. I knew it would benefit me, a first-generation college student, with zero connections whatsoever.
My third year with The DT changed everything. I started as the copy editor and moved to sports editor as the Fall 2021 semester began. I cried tears of distress when I learned about leading a daunting section like sports. Thousands of readers were counting on me, a young woman who didn’t know every detail about Tech football, to deliver the best content possible.
The Fall 2021 semester proved to be the biggest learning experience.
I learned the inner-workings of leading a newsroom, refining my craft and persevering through hardships, disbelievers and my own insecurities.
It was here I learned I had a love for teaching others and writing features, stories that stuck with you even after you were done reading.
When the opportunity presented itself in December of 2021, I was unanimously voted by the Toreador Media Committee to be the editor-in-chief, the leader of this amazing publication.
Taking over the publication mid-semester with little advance notice was not easy, but I was determined to carry on the legacy of The DT to help make it to its own centennial in 2025.
Every day was a learning experience and a new opportunity to grow as a leader, journalist.
The DT has been the best part of my college experience. The things I learned and covered at Tech are unparalleled.
From traveling to Austin for the Tech’s State Capitol Day, to leading the publication to its first national Gold Crown award in its 98-year history, to winning my own Gold Circle award, the long days and nights in the newsroom were worth it.
I met many lifelong friends in the newsroom and have worked with the brightest and most talented students on the Tech campus. Every person who comes through the newsroom doors carries the legacy of The Daily Toreador; one I am honored to represent
Now with my chapter ending at The DT, the memories I will carry in the newsroom will last forever. From late print nights to being the storyteller for Tech’s Centennial celebrations to the countless laughs I’ve had sitting at my desk, these are moments I will cherish.
I end this farewell with the same quote I used in my first article in The DT, “With great power comes great responsibility.”
These words ring true four years later as editor-in-chief of this long-standing publication.
EDITOR’S NOTE
My final thank-you:
To Sheri Lewis and Andrea
Watson, my advisers, mentors and teachers, thank you for making me who I am today. I am an award-winning writer because of your guidance in the newsroom.
To Chyna Vargas, Toluwani Osibamowo and Tea McGilvray, you guys have been my rock. I am thankful to have met lifelong best friends at The DT.
To Chris, Wyatt and Carlos, thank you for being great co-workers and friends. Your jokes always made my day and always made me smile.
To Maddy and Jules, your creativity and bright personalities were invaluable to the newsroom.
To Marianna & Kierra, I am so proud of you and know you will lead a great newsroom.
To the future staffers of this newsroom, thank you for keeping the legacy alive. As The DT moves toward its next 100 years I am so happy to see its continued success.
Long Live Texas Tech & The Daily Toreador.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.