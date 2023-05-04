While May 4 is seemingly just another spring day, for Star Wars fans, it is a time to unite the fandom and celebrate the beloved franchise.
Although fandoms are popular among their niches, outside of the community, many look down upon fandoms as ‘crazed’ fans. However, it is important to note that any fandom, whether popular or not, are communities that should be appreciated and uplifted.
According to an article in the Subcultures and Sociology section by Grinnell.edu, a fandom is a term used to describe communities that fixate on a shared interest. Whether it be a favorite TV show or K-Pop group, fandoms come together in numbers to embrace their passions.
Analyzed in a master thesis from Western Michigan University on comic book fandoms, stigmas surrounding the topic prevent creative expression and the unification of community that fandoms provide.
Recognizing that these groups use their creativity and togetherness to build their passions, why are fandoms on the receiving end of backlash?
In fandoms, there is usually a movie, book, musicians or interest that people look up to and enjoy. However, some of the fandoms can turn people away because of their lack of understanding.
For example, the furry community, a group of people who dress as animal-creatures, have found criticism for their appearance.
Much like the dedicated names to fandoms, such as Harry Potter lovers known as Potterheads, furries come together to celebrate their love for animal cosplay.
Noted in an article by Psychology Today, the furry fandom promotes inclusivity, welcoming all their members with a non-judgmental attitude.
While many see furries or other fandoms with negative perspectives, it is important to note that these are just people enjoying what they love. If sports fans can exist in peace, why can’t people with niche passions do the same?
Although fandoms exist to celebrate their delight, they can become toxic from within. In another article by Psychology Today, fandom hate and competitiveness with other groups can lead to toxicity throughout the community.
Whether you’re chronically online or do the occasional scroll, if you happen upon pages about rappers Cardi B or Nicki Minaj. You can easily find a plethora of nasty comments towards the two fandoms, known as the Bardigang and Barbs, respectively.
More so, the fandoms pitting the two women together, along with other factors, led to a real-life altercation between the women at an event in September 2018. It is insane to think an online feud resulted in people getting hurt, something that fandoms do not exist for.
For the Star Wars fans, the racist backlash from fans towards the movie’s actors Kelly Marie Tran and John Boyega exposed the underbelly of hatred that allows people to spew negativity.
Tran discussed how the intense reactions felt like unwarranted harassment.
Though the franchise defended her, it was still not enough to hold the fandom accountable for their views and actions.
When it comes to the dark side of fandoms, it is up to the leaders of the franchise or members of the music groups to call out negativity and spread positivity.
Having a dedicated interest can be fun, especially when you find a community of people who share it with you. However, these spaces should be for promoting inclusivity, not acting with exclusivity. Especially for outsiders who judge fandoms before understanding their passions.
