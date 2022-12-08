Imagine this: you move out for college to a country unlike your own. You notice decorations for an unfamiliar holiday you do not celebrate, they surround you and your schedule. Life around you alter to conform to the religious views of your peers. You feel alienated. People might ask you where you plan to vacation to celebrate the holiday and you do not know how to answer them.
This can be what the holiday season may feel like for the religious minority.
Students who practice Buddhism, Hinduism or Islam do not observe Christmas. On Christmas Day, many Jewish families do not exchange presents or hang stockings. Therefore, adopting the traditional Christian interpretation of the holiday may serve to alienate students who do not partake in such celebrations.
Some believe public universities need to reevaluate their holiday celebrations in a way that is inclusive and respectful of all individuals as public universities in the United States continue to diversify in terms of race, ethnicity, economic status, and religion.
According to the Interfaith Diversity Experiences and Attitudes Longitudinal Survey, only 27% of Jewish students stated that their campus embraced religious diversity, whereas 37% of Buddhists and 38% of Hindus felt the same.
Although religion is as significant to today’s college students as any other measure of diversity, little research has been done around how universities should embrace religious diversity.
Today, more than 93% of college students claim they curated a friendship with an individual of different religious beliefs than their own, according to The Interfaith Diversity Experiences and Attitudes Longitudinal Survey. Students are clearly committed to bridging this very evident religious divide. Then the question becomes: how can we successfully incorporate religious variety into narratives about inclusion and diversity?
My recommendations include ensuring campuses are inclusive environments for students from various religious backgrounds by giving them chances to engage with peers through social events, study groups and other activities. We often see decorated trees, stockings and other Christmas-like decorations surrounding campus during the holidays. There is hardly, if any, representation for any holiday practices outside of Christianity. Tech does a good job of referring to time-off as the Holiday Break, but professors and faculty use the term Christmas Break.
Coming off football season with our homecoming week theme being Around the World, I’d personally expect Tech to be more inclusive of all religions and hold its staff to the same standard.
The Office for Institutional Equity and Diversity at North Carolina State offers a TIP (“Toward Inclusive Practices”) series to address answers to some of the most pressing concerns of their campus community. They advised students, “As the holiday season approaches, we remind you to consider that you may study or work alongside others who may not share your worldview. We encourage everyone to learn about other belief systems to avoid misunderstandings and strive to be inclusive in the company of others. When in doubt, respectfully ask questions to find out whether and how your fellow students or colleagues of different faiths and worldviews prefer to be included in any holiday celebrations.”
Tech received two awards in 2021 for their Insight Into Diversity, but the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion website never once mentions religious inclusivity, or religion at all for that matter.
The DDEI states, “The process of creating a culture that allows every individual to feel as though they matter, and their belonging is not accidental, but intentionally created by those who are members of the community and how they welcome and retain new members.”
With such a dynamic mix of people, cultures, backgrounds, nationalities and ideas here at Tech, we should be doing more to include other religious beliefs within the university to appeal to all cultures on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.