Dear Texas Tech University System students,
Welcome back to campus – and for all the new students at our universities: welcome to our TTU System family.
My name is Hani Michael Annabi, and I serve as the student regent for the Texas Tech University System. Throughout my yearlong term during the 2022-23 academic year, I look forward to sharing important updates and information from the Board of Regents to all of you – our more than 63,000 students across our five universities.
The TTU System Board of Regents serves as the governing body for our general academic institutions (Texas Tech University, Angelo State University and Midwestern State University) and our health-related institutions (Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso). Its work impacts our student body, faculty, staff and administration, along with all the communities in which we serve through our 24 academic locations in Texas and internationally.
The TTU System is excited to have students back on campus for the 2022 fall semester. There is no better time to be a member of the TTU System family than the present. Whether you are just beginning your journey as a freshman, returning to finish strong as a senior or working on graduate and post-graduate studies, I congratulate you on your efforts to reach this point. These years will encompass some of your most formative experiences and memorable moments that will ultimately shape the person you will become.
My best advice is to make the most of your surroundings – immerse yourself within campus life and build lasting relationships defined by trust and respect for your classmates, professors and community members. Approach learning with an open mind – embrace varying world views and share your own. Such is the beauty of learning among a collective of bright minds, from people of all ages and backgrounds. It is important to engage life’s challenges and struggles – learn how to navigate adversity and build resilience, as it will serve you well for the rest of your life.
Most importantly, never forget why you decided to join the TTU System family. Each and every one of you is here for a purpose that is exclusive to you. Your unique set of characteristics and qualities not only defines you but defines the entire TTU System student body. You represent something greater than yourself when you step onto campus. Never take that for granted. We are all members of the TTU System family – let’s represent each other well!
As the student regent, I will make myself available to every student, so please never hesitate to reach out if you ever need my assistance. I am here to serve you!
I hope you enjoy the start of the 2022 fall semester, and I look forward to working with you all.
Hani Michael Annabi
