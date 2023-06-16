The month of June is recognized as Pride Month within the United States and is a homage to the Stonewall riots in 1969 while also allowing the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate their identities.
Pride Month is an opportunity for companies to express their support for the LGBTQ+ community and have previously been very supportive. In 2015 after the Supreme Court's ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges legalizing same-sex marriage it became a trend for companies to change their logos to a rainbow in support of Pride Month.
This Pride Month, AT&T and Verizon both did not change their logos as they have in previous years, while NorthFace, Lego and Miller Lite posted a supportive message last year but did not continue that trend in 2023.
Why has company support for Pride Month dropped this year? Because of economic and social backlash.
In April of this year beer company Bud Light released a collaboration event with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney is a trangender woman who Bud Light collaborated with to promote their beer near the end of March Madness. After this collaboration, conservatives soon began to boycott the company.
Bud Light is owned by the parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev). AB InBev the following months had their stock fall 20% according to Yahoo Finance. The boycott also included some conservative influencers going a step further than just not purchasing the product. Singer Kid Rock uploaded a video to his TIkTok which showed him shooting three cases of Bud Light with an MP5 machine gun while wearing a ‘MAGA’ hat. This week Bud Light also lost the spot as the top selling beer worldwide to Corona.
With this collaboration, Bud Light tried advertising to a market that typically does not purchase beer. While making this decision they neglected the political beliefs of their largest customer base and caused the boycott by trying to appear as an inclusive advertiser.
While Bud Light faces economic backlash, Tumbleweed Sage + Coffee in Wolfforth started facing social backlash this past weekend for their support of the LGBTQ+ community. The backlash began last Friday as the coffee house was hosting a mini pride parade in their parking lot when owner Cole Adams said an individual drove through the lot going around 40 miles per hour while videotaping. Moreover, police had to ask another protester to leave for getting in parade attendees' faces.
“We started showing public support for the (LGBTQ+) community around May of last year,” Adams said. “We have never had any problems with protestors. They have come into the parking lot and tried to pray over us and stuff like that but nothing like this year.”
On Monday morning, one of the morning baristas was opening the store when they noticed the words “Say no to LGBTQ+, protect our kids,” written across the front of the store windows. The employee alerted Adams and he called the police. The incident is still under investigation by the Wolfforth Police Department.
The problem with protestors is not the beliefs they have, it's the violence and the threat to other people's livelihoods that are the problem. Peaceful protesting for what you believe in is encouraged and important in a democratic society. But when people's livelihoods are in danger and businesses are getting vandalized it has gone a step too far.
Adams did say that this will not change his business support of the LGBTQ+ community.
“It’s important to provide a space for people and let people know that this community exists and we’re not gonna sit around and be bullied into submission,” Adams said.
Even with social and economic pressure for businesses to drop support for the LGBTQ+, it is important for companies to show that they are safe spaces for that community. This year 7.1% of Americans identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community, or 23,564,900 people according to Gallups Polls. It is important for those 23 million people to feel secure in businesses whether that be an employee or customer regardless of public backlash.
