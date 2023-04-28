As we start to celebrate National Superhero Day, we not only celebrate actual superheroes from our favorite Marvel series or comic books, we recognize and appreciate those we look up to and see as inspirational. I interviewed The Daily Toreador staff and gathered information on who truly inspires everyone on a day-to-day basis.
I love Cat Woman because of the 2004 Halle Berry movie. It showed me how a woman can be beautiful yet just as powerful as any man. - Rebecca Salas, columnist
I love Deadpool as he is funny, justified and wears a killer suit. Who wouldn’t love the merc with a mouth? - Malachi Matsuda, columnist
My favorite super heroes are my parents because they have given their life to me, specifically the sacrifice of moving to a different country so I can have a better future and education. My parents are the reason why I am here today and why I keep working hard to show them that their sacrifice was not for nothing. - Carlos Gonzalez, lead graphic designer
My favorite superhero is Superman because, as a kid, I was always amazed with the things that he conquered and it gave me confidence that I could do anything and be the best. - Gina Tarango, sports reporter
The superhero I chose is Dr.Strange because he is incredibly intelligent and his powers are very cool. - Faith Dolan, staff writer
My superhero is my dad because he taught me what hard work and going above and beyond looked like. - Arianna Flores, Editor-in-Chief
My favorite superhero is Dr.Strange because he is sarcastic and one of the most powerful superheroes in the MCU. - Milly Latino, multimedia staff
I like Iron Man because of his ability to accept his mistakes and always come back stronger and better. His creative genius in robotics is also interesting as it is something I want to pursue after college. - Jacob Lujan, multimedia staff
My superhero is my cat because she has the power to heal me when I am upset and she has super speed when she gets the zoomies. - Julianne Cervera, Opinions Editor
A hero of mine that I look up to is Obi Wan Kenobi. He has been through the most traumatic events of life: losing his master at a young age, losing his love, his best friends turning to the dark side, he has to go into hiding and is being actively hunted down by the empire. However, he never turns to the dark side and he takes all of the suffering he has faced to use it as motivation to fight for what little hope is left. I want to adopt that outlook on life. When I feel overwhelmed or defeated, I need to keep fighting. - Zoe Taylor, Cartoonist
Lastly, my favorite superhero is actually going to be two people: my mom and my dad. They have provided me with so many opportunities, incredible advice and taught me so many essential skills to be a good, hard-working person.
My mom helped me gain internship experience last summer by pulling me out of Lubbock (and out of my comfort zone) to go to Utah for it. She has always looked out for me even when I couldn’t see or appreciate it.
My dad has always focused on making me a good member of society and emphasizes the need to be honest and true to yourself and others.
