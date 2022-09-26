While Don’t Worry Darling doesn’t shy away from interesting narrative ideas, they pretty much all ultimately fall flat in the end but is saved by work behind and in front of the camera.
The main issue with the film all boils down and comes back to director Olivia Wilde. She has some moments where her direction is decent, but overall it is really inconsistent. Her direction of the cast also left a lot to be desired.
The film was filled with solid performances. Florence Pugh showed everyone once again why she’s one of the top actresses working in the film industry today. She compliments some of her co-stars very well.
One of those co-stars would be Chris Pine. It was so interesting seeing him play the role of an antagonist, especially since the role he’s most known for is Captain Kirk in the new Star Trek films. Pine knocked his role out of the park and I would love to see him take on future roles like this one in the future.
However, the main selling point of the film, Harry Styles, gives a performance that falls nothing short of dull and flat. Thankfully, the film is saved from an acting standpoint by his co-stars.
The film shines the most with its technical aspects. The production design was exceptional to say the least. The attention to detail to everything whether it being the designs of the houses or the vintage cars, was a joy to look at from start to finish.
Director of photography Matthew Libatique puts his handprint all over the film with his breathtaking cinematography. Some of the shots in here were the most visually pleasing shots I’ve seen this year thus far.
With all that being said, I believe the film’s main down point is the story. The narrative gets way too over convoluted, especially for the casual moviegoers. Additionally, the film clearly shows its inspiration from other films such as Vanilla Sky and The Truman Show. Wilde doesn’t seem to have a clear grasp of the story she is trying to tell here.
If you are wanting to see this movie for Harry Styles, then you might either be disappointed or satisfied depending on what performance you are expecting for him. However, if you want to see a film with dazzling production design and cinematography filled with some solid performances, I would recommend checking it out.
Rating : 2.5/5 stars
Don’t Worry Darling is out in theaters now.
