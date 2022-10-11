October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence is a pattern of behavior in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner according to the United Nations (UN).
This issue is highly present in colleges and the National Domestic Violence Hotline (NDVH) reports 43% of dating college women report experiencing violent and abusive dating behaviors including physical, sexual, digital, verbal or other controlling abuse.
On average, more than 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the US will experience rape, physical violence, and or stalking by an intimate partner. Nearly 1 in 3 college women say they’ve been in an abusive dating relationship.
As the usage of dating apps is on the rise, it is important to know who you may meet in person.
If you suspect that your soon-to-be significant other may be a perpetrator of domestic violence use the Texas Protective Order Registry (TPOR) created by State Representative Brooks Landgraf created through “Monica’s Law”.
Essentially, this allows you to search for and find protective orders issued (with due process) by Texas Courts against perpetrators of domestic violence. TPOR is operating across all 254 Texas counties with victims’ privacy protections in place.
Monica’s Law was named in honor of Monica Deming, an Odessa mother who was murdered by an abusive ex-boyfriend in 2015.
He was able to hide his violent past and protective orders filed against him by exploiting the information gap in the system.
“Monica and her family were unaware that her killer had two previous protective orders against him that he had been able to hide,” according to a statement by Texas Rep. Brooks Landgraf.
“The Texas Protective Order Registry fills in an information gap that existed between courts. Law enforcement and the public as it relates to protective orders arising from incidents of domestic violence,” Rep. Landgraf said. “Now, repeat offenders of domestic abuse won’t be able to hide their crimes by moving from county to county, because every court and law enforcement agency in the state will have access to a complete database of all protective orders.”
As a female college student, this registry and law is an exceptional tool to have.
My classmates and friends can make sure to hold someone accountable if they are repeat offenders and possibly avoid any type of relationship with the said perpetrator.
Nowadays, there are scary individuals out there that will go to any lengths. Unfortunately, there are also individuals who ‘hide' their true selves and it is too late when they reveal themselves. I know this will give multiple women and men a sense of relief from knowing who a past perpetrator is.
Knowing this information and sharing it can potentially save future lives especially, college women who experience it the most.
52% of college women report knowing a friend who has experienced violent and abusive dating behaviors including physical, sexual, tech, verbal, or controlling abuse, according to One Safe Place.
Resources for domestic violence on campus include; the CARE coordinator often referred to as the Title IX office, the Texas Tech Student Counseling Center, the Office for student civil rights and sexual misconduct, RISE, Student health services, the office of LGBTQIA education and engagement and the TTU police department.
Community supportive measures include; the Lubbock Police Department, Covenant Emergency room, UMC Emergency room, Voice of hope Lubbock Rape Crisis center, Women’s protective services, Planned Parenthood and Lubbock Health Department.
