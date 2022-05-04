It would be very nice to have a dead week at Texas Tech. Using all that time to study and finish final projects. I would not feel as pressured or even stressed. However, I need the stress in order to get my stuff done.
The reason having a singular dead day is more beneficial, is all about time management. Having a week off would not only be seen as a vacation, no work would actually get done. I could see by the students who would actually enjoy the extra few days taking full advantage, but that would not be the case for all.
According to The Calendar website, source about productivity says working under a deadline waste no time. Why would students want to waste their time? If there was a dead week, students would still have to go back to school and then have a break.
There would be no actual break until finals are over. However, if finals immediately start after the last day of classes, there is no time wasted. Realistically, students should have been studying beforehand and most of the time professors do not pile on a bunch of work if they know they are about to take a final.
I have been in classes where they ended early so more time can be taken to prepare for the final test. The website also mentions accountability. Because there is a quick turnaround deadline, the work should definitely be done.
Although, if there is a dead week and say a student had an entire week to finish a project, the project will be graded as if the student had an entire week to get it done. When in reality, the student did it the night before. This is why there should just be a dead day if students procrastinate anyway until the last day.
The sooner students fin- ish the final, the sooner a break can be enjoyed for students. That would not necessarily happen if there is a week buffer in between and students still have final projects and test hanging over their head.
A day is plenty of time to get a mind right to finish the semester strong. If students had any more time, there would be too much relaxation and no productivity at all. Being a Red Raider also means thinking I have time to do whatever because it’s a dead day.
Having a whole week would lead others to believe there is ample time as well. Which is not the case. A dead day is not even a break, but merely a pause. It is allowing students to wrap their heads around they have one more task before they can leave for summer break.
That is where there is miscommunication and students think having a dead week will benefit them, although that would just
mean more time to procrastinate. Which goes back to stress. Having a week to prepare for finals when all students want to do is be done with them creates a lot of anxiety.
Test anxiety according to the Very Well Mind website is when a student feels nervous before an exam. Which they say can actually be good before an exam. However, an excessive amount of anxiety is not good.
By having a whole week, anxiety is just building up and doing more harm than good. Students want to be done with school and their final exams and prolonging them to have the illusion of more time is more stressful.
A dead day is enough for students to rest up and get back out there with confidence. Students don’t want to lose the momentum and want to do well and having one day to prep allows for just that.
