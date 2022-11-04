Community service is very important for many reasons, besides looking good on a resume.
I started volunteering back in Odessa when I was in high school. Some of the organizations I volunteered with were with my community church, Teen Court, Salvation Army and any opportunities that came across.
With Lubbock being my home away from home, I have learned so much about the community. Sometimes, volunteering with these people away from home become your second family.
It is always a good feeling when you see them again and know that they are well and doing better.
Volunteering and getting involved with the community gives me a healthy boost of self-confidence because I am doing good for others. For me, this gives me a sense of identity.
I believe if a person has a day open, or even a couple of hours, they should volunteer at any organization that allows volunteers.
I have volunteered with low income families and it makes me appreciate everything that I have.
It teaches us how significant it is to help the ones in need. For me, being able to volunteer not only helps the organization but also helps me give back to the community.
According to Help Guide, volunteering can help counteract the effects of stress, anger, anxiety, depression, increases self-confidence and provides a sense of purpose.
If you ever want to volunteer in Lubbock the best volunteer organizations according to Volunteer Match are; The Buddy Holly Hall, Texas South Plains Honor Flight, AccentCare Hospice, Hospice of the South Plains, Women’s Protective Services, Communities in Schools on the South Plains, The Salvation Army of Lubbock and Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.
One of my favorites resources to volunteer is the Volunteer Center of Lubbock. They have had over 60,611 people engage with the volunteer center program, over 243 organizations that collaborate together in a mission of hope and they have had over 25,222 people connecting to a local volunteer opportunity.
