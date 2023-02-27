The savagely fun new film ‘Cocaine Bear’ hit theaters with a twist on the loosely-based story of a bear who ingested a duffle bag full of cocaine in 1985.
The film follows the events of a drug shipment gone wrong that ultimately ends with pounds of cocaine falling into a Georgia forest. After the failed drop, a black bear finds the load and ends up consuming large amounts of the narcotic. The rest of the film entails an ensemble cast who find themselves in the middle of the bear’s deadly rampage.
With such a bizarre premise, ‘Cocaine Bear’ did not leave much to imagination with the scenario of a coked-out apex predator.
The film did not hold back on its violent scenes with plenty of gore from the bear attack scenes. Although bears are scary on their own, seeing one on a lot of drugs delivered a terrifying experience. While the film aims to add themes of the importance of family and friendship, these attempts were outshone by the bear’s murderous ventures.
Despite these weak aspects, ‘Cocaine Bear’ is a perfect watch for an exciting movie night. The quirkiness and intense moments of the film created a perfect combination for moviegoers. Overall, ‘Cocaine Bear’ is the perfect movie for those seeking a thrilling experience. However, I would most definitely leave the kids at home, thought not in the forest with bears under the influence.
