There is no hiding that Christmas is a consumerist holiday.
Christmas is known for holiday chaos in the mall, but did you know the majority of workers are crushed by inhumane workloads? According to Fast Company, a business media website, holiday gift returns are an environmental nightmare. The holiday sales rise to 8.3% between November and December as consumers buy gifts, according to CNBC. A study by Statista, a stats website, concluded between 2002 and 2020, holiday retail sales skyrocketed from 416.4 billion to 777.3 billion. This also means the demand to make more toys, gifts, products, etc.
An ugly truth about Christmas is that it hits all the major waste points. Food waste, unwanted presents, used plastic and paper wrapping end up going to landfills. More than 100 million plastic bags are sent to landfills over the Christmas period, according to Biffa, a waste management company.
I am guilty of buying Christmas-themed wrapping paper; however, I never knew the damage it causes. An alternative to lower waste production is to purchase recyclable wrapping paper this year.
As desire for more is becoming a norm, we should consider other eco-friendly gift ideas. Some examples of this are organic tea, zero-waste sustainable products for the home and kitchen, reusable bags, reusable makeup pads and biodegradable sponges.
One of my favorite eco-friendly gifts are bowls made from coconuts and bamboo utensils. For college students, there are eco-friendly notebooks and bamboo eco-friendly pens.
On the other hand, Christmas is not only killing the planet but also the quality of air outside and inside of your home. According to research done by Air Quality, Atmosphere & Health, an international Journal, they found air pollution levels surged on Christmas Eve due to timeless traditions such as having a roast turkey dinner, candles and log fires.
Burning wood and operating coal power plants to heat our homes during the day contributes to the existing problem of air pollution. The demand for holiday materials means the increased number of diesel trucks in use.
The same research surprisingly found that cardiac mortality is the highest during this season and the number of asthma-related hospital admissions spike during Christmas and New Year’s.
Coincidence? I think not.
Christmas activities, such as lighting candles, increase the level of air pollution and it is extremely dangerous to our health. Some ways to move to an environmentally sustainable Christmas is to use an electric stove instead of a gas burner. Run the HVAC system even after you are done cooking, cut down on wood-burning, choose eco-friendly fireworks, choose beeswax or soy-based candles, properly ventilate rooms and use the exhaust hood when you cook.
These alternatives are important because they allow people to celebrate Christmas in an environmentally conscious way that does not harm anyone. Much like the spirit of Christmas, it is vital that society works to give, instead of take this holiday season.
