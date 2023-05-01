When good things come to an end, it is common to never have enough words to describe the experience. For writers, this is a cruel reality. With all the words in the world in our poetic brains, sometimes, everything is not enough.
My journey at The Daily Toreador started in August 2019, when a welcome event caught my attention. A small booth in the corner, with the people stationed calling out “newspaper” became my first and only stop.
After encouragement to apply for the student-run publication, I sent in my application that day. Waiting patiently for a response I never received, soon, March came around and COVID-19 stopped the ever-turning world.
Coming back from lockdown, I did not let my rejection stop me. Aggressively scrolling my fingers back to the website, I turned in another application for Opinions Columnist, my determination leaving a trail of motivated fire behind.
“I got the job!” I yelled from my tiny apartment room. And for the next two semesters, I learned the craft of journalism.
Being a columnist was my writer’s dream; the ability to write my thoughts from my overtly opinionated mind sounded like the ultimate role. However, after an invitation from my E-I-C, I was exposed to the world of Editor and my dream changed.
Applying for Opinions Editor, I secured the job and the start of the rest of my journalist life began.
Becoming Opinions Editor opened so many doors for my college career. This opportunity allowed me to showcase my creativity and create entertaining content.
Moreover, the best part was working with my team. The relationship I built with my staff and fellow Editorial board members will follow me after graduation, the love and admiration I have for these people is something I will always cherish.
To be purposefully cliché, The Daily Toreador was the best choice I have ever made while attending university. I will use my time I have spent, the memories I have created and what I have learned at the newspaper throughout the rest of my life.
Coming to the end, I want to leave off on one piece of advice. You are valid and what you write matters. You are seen and heard; do not let anyone dim the light inside you.
