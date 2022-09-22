Culture influences the way an individual behaves based on prior social or political constructs of certain demographics, or areas.
The Black Cultural Center recently opened on campus. In Tech history, it is the first cultural center built to provide a sense of community and easily accessible knowledge regarding African American history.
A 2020 analysis of the enrollment concluded that minority groups compose 36.9% of the population at Texas Tech, according to DataUSA. On a larger scale, according to the same source, minority groups compose 48% of the population of Lubbock.
Many students expressed support for the cultural center. It was claimed to be a “sanctuary” for many students of color as the center encourages a sense of cultural identity. That being said, a cultural center should be made for all cultures.
The Black Cultural Center empowers students through the use of knowledge. Students are provided the opportunity to thrive in an area where they feel safe and accepted. As a result, students are able to further develop their cultural identity evoking sentiments of confidence and pride.
Should a cultural center be opened for all cultures, every student could feel accepted and comforted. Furthermore, individuals who take advantage of the cultural centers will then be able to pass their knowledge upon future generations; this serves as a preventative measure regarding the loss of culture.
The United Nations Association claimed the loss of culture can lead to mental distress as culture largely influences an individual's understanding of their own identity.
Culture can be lost for many reasons, primarily change. The world is constantly changing. Social media accelerates cultural diffusion as various platforms make it easy to access (and view) different areas of the world. Consequently, as cultures adapt and merge into others, it is imperative to understand the history of one’s heritage so as to not lose a culture entirely.
It can be argued that the cultural centers promote segregation. Some may associate specified centers for exclusivity rather than inclusivity. However, cultural centers are open to all individuals. Therefore, not only is information easily accessible to students in said culture, but to students from other cultures as well.
Since the centers are open to all individuals, any student is afforded the opportunity to further their knowledge. As a result, a sense of ignorance has the potential to be mitigated as more individuals become educated in regards to those around them.
In a similar manner, knowledge of other cultures can be passed down to future generations. Not only would the dissemination of information promote cultural awareness, but it could flourish into a deeper understanding of those who we share the world with.
If every individual was educated not only in their own culture, but the culture of others, sentiments of compassion would arise as a result of truly understanding those around us.
