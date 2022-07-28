Season 19 of “The Bachelorette” began airing July 11, with bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia standing by each other's side as they search for love. Kirk Bryant, Texas Tech assistant football coach, has been appearing weekly on the show as one of many candidates for these two women can choose.
According to FootballScoop, Tech head football coach Joey McGurie confirmed early on that not only would Bryant be on the show, but that he was expected to win it.
In the first episode, Bryant clearly portrays that he is a college football coach in the way he introduces himself to the women. He also said, “I am not going to play with them,” which proves to the audience he is on the show as a serious thing, and not just as a joke.
The show is three weeks into this season, but there has been little filmed interaction between Bryant and the young women.
Like me, this show has brought many views from the Red Raider community to see Bryant compete in something that is not athletics.
The audience can foresee that with two women and 30-plus men it is going to be a complicated season to watch. For Tech students it is a little different to see someone from the coaching staff being involved in such a dramatic setting.
According to Distractify, filming for this season of “The Bachelorette” began March 26 shortly after coach McGuire was hired as head coach of the Tech Football team in November. Bryant gathered his things and left his team to navigate spring training and their spring game with a new coach.
However, according to Distractify, McGuire and the team gave Bryant their blessing, but I wonder, is this really the best way to find it?
A coach of our college is being portrayed on live television looking for his future wife. Many women would be honored to be with a football coach, yet he felt the need to advertise it across the nation.
However, if he is going to compete in this way, he better make it a good run. At the end of each episode the women host a rose ceremony where they each hand out roses to the men they want to keep for the next week.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, McGuire said, “Kirk is the brand, and I told him if he doesn’t get a rose, that he might not need to come back to West Texas.”
I think much of Texas Tech agrees with this joke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.