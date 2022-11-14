The long-awaited sequel to its 2018 predecessor; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has finally hit theaters across the globe and amid a few nitpicks, it was well worth the wait.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” serves the audience with a well-fleshed out narrative while also giving the right amount of tribute to the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman.
Writer and director Ryan Coogler, once again, proves he is the real deal when it comes to large-scale filmmaking. He does an amazing job at the helm of the film and balances everything quite nicely.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is one of the better shot Marvel Cinematic Universe films in quite some time. Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who shot the first season of the Disney+ series “Loki”, had such an impact on this film and made it visually and sonically astounding throughout its entire runtime.
While all the performances in the film are nothing short of excellent, one of the standout efforts came from actress Dominique Thorne, who portrays the newly introduced character Riri Williams/Ironheart. She put a lot of charisma into the character in her performance, which makes me anxiously awaiting her next Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance.
Another standout performance was from Tenoch Huerta, who portrays the films main antagonist, Namor. The newly introduced villain is one that complemented the protagonist very well and is a breath of fresh air compared to the lackluster villain presences in more recent Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.
Despite the film having a lengthy runtime of 161 minutes, the pacing feels balanced for the most part and it never felt like watching a comic book film that is almost three hours long. However, there are sequences where the film jumps to different locations in a short amount of time that felt choppy.
The film’s conclusion could have been a little better; there were about three or four different times where it could have ended but the film makes up for it with its mid-credit scene.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” provides exactly what is expected and also serves as a wonderful conclusion to phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is out in theaters now.
