Bethesda’s newest game, Starfield, released Sept. 6 and took the internet by storm. Being a Bethesda title, Starfield offers all players something to enjoy and encourages self-paced progression, allowing players to create the story they want to experience. Some of the various jobs and missions involve taking out war criminals with powerful starships, running supplies to and from different worlds, being hired to complete corporate work and much more.
A major strength of this game would have to be its world building. Being set in space, there are stories that pique each individual player’s interest.
For example, players can interact with a minor character who will mention in passing how an alien took out an entire city by itself. As players progress through the game, they will come across this alien and, with hints from the past conversations, understand how difficult it will be to defeat this beast.
Another strength is how players can approach a situation and the individualization opportunities within the gameplay. Depending on how players craft their characters and the tools they have at the moment, there can be a number of different endings to even the smallest quest.
One such experience had me find the leader of a smuggling operation — I could have either attacked him on the spot, negotiated a bribe with him or even left the faction I did this mission for and joined him.
Despite many of these positives, the game also has downsides. It takes a while to get the skills and money for players to build their own ship, and many of the limitations to exploring are behind level walls, preventing players from going to new star systems until certain levels have been completed.
Additionally, the game's main story is forgettable and feels more like a side quest than anything else. Many players would much rather get into dog fights above a planet than go on another fetch quest to progress the main story.
One final let down would be how bland many of the worlds are. Since this is a galaxy of adventure, you are bound to stumble onto a number of worlds that feel empty with there only being one or two things to grab before you leave the planet and never visit again.
Overall Starfield has what it takes to stand on its own without the support of Bethesda’s other titles like Skyrim and Fallout. Although there are some shortcomings in terms of how open this world is, there is still lots to do for anyone looking for an escape to the stars.
With post-launch support being announced as well as Bethesda’s encouragement of the modding community, this looks to have the same level of replayability that Fallout: New Vegas and The Elders Scroll V: Skyrim have enjoyed years after their launch.
