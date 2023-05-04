EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a satirical column published.
It is officially the kickoff for finals week and it is that time of the year students need to prioritize effective study habits. Without further ado, let’s get cracking on the most helpful tips and tricks for finals season:
• Stay up late to study. The hours between midnight and 5 a.m. allow for the best retention.
• Ignore sleep, there’s no time for that.
• Drink Redbull instead of water. It increases your heartbeat, amplifying focus.
• Go to that party. Exams will still be there the next day; they’re not going anywhere.
• Email your professors with any and all grade requests at the last minute. They appreciate you thinking of them so close to summer.
• Procrastination enables more creativity.
• Go on social media often, maybe there are helpful TikToks on the topic.
• Take a beneficial skip day, it’s just review time in class anyway.
• Teamwork makes the dream work. Make sure to collaborate with friends on your exams.
• Don’t do practice tests. You’re going to take the exam regardless.
• Starvation feeds intelligence.
• Do all your studying the night before. It will be fresh on your mind.
• Pick up more shifts at work so you have money to pay someone to take your test.
• Bring a cheat sheet to your exam.
• For extra good luck, walk under the clock tower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.