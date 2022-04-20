The debate surrounding the legalization of abortion is not anything new. It distinctly divides political parties and results in a lot of debate. The term, pro-life constitutes one being in favor of not terminating a pregnancy. However, there are different sides to the pro-life movement.
It is completely understandable why one would want to be pro-life. Being against the termination of pregnancies just for the sake of convenience, in my opinion, is reasonable. However, if one is pro-life, one must be willing to help provide support and resources for expectant mothers. Refusing to do so would make one pro-birth, not pro-life.
Many pro-life individuals will claim that using birth control is immoral and inherently sinful. This is completely contradictory for a number of reasons. For one, birth control can help families who are not ready for the responsibility of a child. Secondly, with this reasoning, one could even argue that choosing to abstain from sex is sinful.
Being pro-life means advocating for responsible and consensual sex, which includes planning in advance if one does not want children but wishes to engage in sexual activity.
Denying access to birth control is immoral, especially since birth control ultimately prevents abortion. In 2012, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis conducted a study that showed “providing free birth control to women reduces unplanned pregnancies and abortions.”
Pro-lifers cannot be anti-abortion while also being anti-birth control. Many who are against birth control do not realize that birth control does not terminate a pregnancy.
According to WebMD, “The birth control pill, for example, stops you from ovulating. It overrides your natural hormones by giving you a steady stream of hormones to prevent ovulation. “If you take it properly, no egg is released, and no conception takes place,” says Tara Scott, MD, a gynecologic surgeon at the Gynecology Institute of Chicago.”
Any individual who claims that the birth control pill, for example, acts by terminating a pregnancy is greatly mistaken and should avoid spreading misinformation that ultimately does nothing but harm women.
Birth control’s main purpose is to prevent pregnancy, but it can also help women with several other issues. According to reproductivefacts.org, birth control can help by “regulating menstrual periods, treating irregular periods, treating heavy or painful periods, treating endometriosis, treating premenstrual syndrome or premenstrual dysphoric disorder and treating acne and hair loss.”
Unmistakeably, birth control helps women in a multitude of ways. In fact, women who use birth control might not even be sexually active. Being anti-birth control is simply being anti-women. one could even argue that choosing to abstain from sex is immoral.
How is it okay to claim that women choosing to be relieved from symptoms such as excruciating pain or suicidal thoughts is unethical?
Also, being against birth control simply because it takes away one’s womanhood is completely disregarding women who are infertile or women who have undergone a hysterectomy.
Some women are not meant to have a period, and that is okay. Some encounter severe symptoms such as suicidal ideation when they menstruate, and instances such as these should not be treated with mental toughness or by comments such as, “well, all women have to go through it.” Femininity is so much more than a woman’s ability to have a period or her ability to endure a period.
Our society must support women in their decision to use contraceptives. It is not others’ job to approve a deprival of resources and treatment as long as she goes through with her pregnancy.
If we are to claim that all pregnant women should carry through with their pregnancy, then we should do everything in our power to help provide resources to women who are of childbearing age.
