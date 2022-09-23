Editors Note: This letter was sent to The Daily Toreador. If you would like to send a letter please email us editor@dailytoreador.com
Dear Reader,
Our Double T brand is vivid, broadly recognized and long enduring. Our matador on class rings, on the field of play and in the heart of students and alumni is an equally enduring emblem or our beloved TTU.
Guns Up is no longer worthy of our use or esteem. Whether in the hands of Raider Red or demonstrated with the hands of our fellow students and alumni, this tradition begun in the early 1970’s now rings shallow. With gun violence on an accelerating pace and gun symbolism a source of deep cultural divide, it no longer represents the best of TTU.
It is time to put a Double T branding iron in the hands of Raider Red, retire his guns and eliminate the Guns Up from our hands. I urge TTU educational and student leaders to show the way into our second hundred years by making these changes before our 2024 Centennial.
Ride ‘em Raiders!
Robert David
BSEE ’70, MSEE ’72, Football Letterman
